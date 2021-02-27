Barcelona presidential candidate promises two top players if he wins the elections - Reports

Barcelona presidential candidate Toni Freixa has reportedly agreed a deal with two top players to join the club, as part of his pitch to win the elections. Freixa is one of three potential candidates who are running for the post of club president.

The presidential elections are due to take place on the 7th of March, with Freixa running against Joan Laporta and Victor Font. Freixa claims he is ready to sell 49% of Barca Corporate, which includes Barcelona's academy, innovation hub, studios, and licensing and merchandising. This would help boost the club's transfer budget by upto €250 million.

Freixa told Spanish radio channel El Larguero that the funds would be used to strengthen Barcelona's defense and attack. He said:

"There's an agreement with two differential players in attack and defence. Any player that wants to win the Ballon d'Or knows that they're only going to win it if they wear Barcelona's shirt. Barca has the capacity to negotiate with any player. We have solutions."

This will come as exciting news to Barcelona fans, as the club is in need of a complete overhaul. Ronald Koeman is ready to stamp his authority in the dugout, and is reportedly looking to get rid of many of the club's fringe players.

Freixa has also given Ronald Koeman his complete backing. He told Sport earlier this week:

"We give confidence and stability and we will give him more arguments with a competitive squad. The confidence in Ronald is indisputable and we will keep him without a doubt."

Fellow presidential candidate Joan Laporta has not yet decided whether he would like to see Ronald Koeman in the manager's hot-seat if he is elected, while Victor Font confirmed that he would like to bring in Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez to take the club forward.

Two new signings may not be enough for Barcelona

Barcelona could see a major clearout in the summer

Barcelona have had a disappointing campaign so far. The Blaugrana are currently 3rd in the La Liga, five points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, having played one game more than Diego Simeone's side.

Barcelona are also all but out of the UEFA Champions League, as they face the mammoth task of overturning a 4-1 deficit in the 2nd leg of the round of 16 clash against PSG.

There is expected to be a mass exodus at the club during the summer, with Barcelona ready to part ways with players such as Phillipe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti, in order to make room for new players.