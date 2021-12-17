Barcelona reach €50 million agreement to sign forward in January - Reports

Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement with Manchester City to land Spanish forward Ferran Torres. The Blaugrana will look to complete the signing of the former Valencia star during the January transfer window.

According to El Chiringuito TV, Barcelona could sign Torres for €50 million next month. The Spanish club are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements due to their ongoing injury crisis.

Barcelona are desperate to sign a top-quality forward to cope with their ongoing injury crisis. Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati and Martin Braithwaite have been ruled out of action due to injury.

The Blaugrana have been linked with a move for Manchester United star Edinson Cavani in recent weeks. However, new boss Xavi Hernandez reportedly prefers a more long-term solution to Barcelona's attacking problems.

Torres joined City from Valencia in a deal worth €23 million in the summer of 2020. The Spaniard endured a slow start to life in Manchester. He had to make do with a bit-part role at the Etihad Stadium last season due to competition for places.

However, Torres enjoyed an impressive debut campaign with City, scoring 13 goals in 36 appearances across competitions. His performances for the Cityzens earned him a place in Luis Enrique's Spain squad for Euro 2020.

Torres scored the third goal in Spain's 5-3 victory over Croatia in the Round of 16 at Euro 2020, helping Luis Enrique's side reach the semi-finals. He also scored both goals in Spain's 2-1 victory over Italy in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League in October.

The 21-year-old's progress at City, though, has been hampered due to injuries. He has been sidelined due to a fractured foot, and hasn't featured for City since September.

Manchester City could sign a forward in January if Ferran Torres joins Barcelona

Manchester City were keen to sign a world-class striker last summer. Pep Guardiola's side were heavily linked with Tottenham striker Harry Kane, but the deal failed to materialise.

City currently have a shortage of out-and-out strikers. They have been forced to deploy the likes of Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden as makeshift No.9s this season.

The departure of Torres to Barcelona in January could force City to enter the market for a new striker. According to si.com, City are interested in signing Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski, but may have to wait till next summer to make a move for him.

