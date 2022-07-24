Barcelona ready to begin talks to sign 24-year-old Brazilian: Reports

Barcelona are ready to begin talks with AS Monaco left-back Caio Henrique over a potential transfer this summer, according to Spanish journalist Adrian Sanchez (h/t the Hard Tackle).

The Blaugrana have been interested in Chelsea's Marcos Alonso but the Spaniard's move to Camp Nou is proving difficult to complete. They are now keen on bringing in Henrique, who has been at AS Monaco since the summer of 2020.

The 24-year-old defender was on Atletico Madrid's books before that but only managed to make one senior appearance for them. He was loaned out thrice during that period but has enjoyed considerable stability with Monaco.

Henrique has quickly become the Monegasques' first-choice left-back and has made 65 Ligue 1 appearances since the summer of 2020. He recently renewed his contract until 2025.

Barça Spaces @BarcaSpaces Caio Henrique Highlights



Would he be successful at Barça?



Caio Henrique HighlightsWould he be successful at Barça? 🎥 Caio Henrique Highlights❓Would he be successful at Barça? https://t.co/YMVc215QTh

The Catalan giants have given Deco the green light to begin talks with Henrique. The Portuguese icon represents the player and works as a transfer advisor at Barcelona.

The Brazilian defender likes to get forward and help his team in attack while also being mindful of his defensive duties at the other end of the pitch. If signed, he would provide valuable competition to Jordi Alba down that left-hand side.

Xavi Hernandez has overseen the arrival of Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, and Robert Lewandowski this summer. Henrique could become his fifth signing this summer as he looks to win Barcelona their first La Liga title since 2018.

Interestingly, Deco is also Raphinha's agent and helped in his move to Camp Nou.

Barcelona set to hijack Chelsea's deal for Jules Kounde

According to Spanish journalist Miquel Blazquez, Sevilla defender Jules Kounde has rejected Chelsea's proposal in favor of a move to Barcelona.

The 23-year-old French defender is closer than ever to joining Barca. Chelsea have spent a long time chasing Kounde and are now set to miss out on him courtesy of Xavi's side.

Miquel Blázquez @BlazquezFont Jules Koundé ha rechazado la propuesta del Chelsea y está más cerca que nunca de convertirse en nuevo jugador del Barça. El club azulgrana siempre fue la prioridad del central francés, vía #FCBarcelona Jules Koundé ha rechazado la propuesta del Chelsea y está más cerca que nunca de convertirse en nuevo jugador del Barça. El club azulgrana siempre fue la prioridad del central francés, vía @diarioas 🚨Jules Koundé ha rechazado la propuesta del Chelsea y está más cerca que nunca de convertirse en nuevo jugador del Barça. El club azulgrana siempre fue la prioridad del central francés, vía @diarioas. #FCBarcelona https://t.co/QJSIT3MnFt

Raphinha ditched the Blues in favor of a move to Camp Nou but the La Liga outfit failed to snatch Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea's grasp. The two teams have been exchanging blows this summer.

Thomas Tuchel recently came out to publicly claim that he wants Barcelona target Cesar Azpilicueta to stay at Stamford Bridge. It is safe to assume that the two clubs' relationship has soured to some extent.

It remains to be seen what impact it could have on Marcos Alonso's potential move this summer. However, if that move doesn't work out, then Barca's decision to pursue Henrique could bear fruit.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far