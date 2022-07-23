Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues enquire about Newcastle United forward; Thomas Tuchel reluctant to let Cesar Azpilicueta leave, and more - July 23, 2022

Chelsea have brought in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly this summer. However, the London side are expected to make a few more additions to their squad before the end of the summer.

Meanwhile, the Blues have enquired about a Newcastle United forward. Elsewhere, manager Thomas Tuchel is reluctant to let veteran defender Cesar Azpilicueta leave this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 23, 2022:

Chelsea enquire about Allan Saint-Maximin

Allan Saint-Maximin has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are monitoring Allan Saint-Maximin with interest, according to The Athletic via The Hard Tackle.

The Frenchman has been one of Newcastle United's best players since arriving at Tyneside in 2019. The 25-year-old has racked up close to 100 games for the Magpies, scoring 12 goals and setting up 16 more.

His performances have earned him admirers at clubs around the Premier League. The Blues and Tottenham Hotspur have already enquired about his availability this summer.

Tuchel wants to add more bite to his attack, and Saint-Maximin could be an interesting option. However, Newcastle have no plans to offload the Frenchman and have already slapped a £40 million fee on his head.

Thomas Tuchel reluctant to let Cesar Azpilicueta leave this summer

Cesar Azpilicueta is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Thomas Tuchel doesn't want to let Cesar Azpilicueta leave this summer. The Spanish full-back is heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, with the La Liga giants eager to take him to Camp Nou.

"We don't think so much about other clubs. The focus is on us and what we need. I said that to him and I say it to you that I understand on a personal and a career level."



[via Thomas Tuchel on Cesar Azpilicueta:"We don't think so much about other clubs. The focus is on us and what we need. I said that to him and I say it to you that I understand on a personal and a career level."[via @NizaarKinsella Thomas Tuchel on Cesar Azpilicueta:"We don't think so much about other clubs. The focus is on us and what we need. I said that to him and I say it to you that I understand on a personal and a career level."[via @NizaarKinsella]

However, Tuchel is least pleased with the Blaugrana's persistent pursuit of the player. Speaking recently, the German manager expressed a desire to keep Azpilicueta at Stamford Bridge.

"A little bit, maybe (frustrated by Barcelona's attempts to sign Azpilicueta). It’s a tough question because I’m not sure if I want to give Azpi what he wants. At some point, it is also about us. I just made the comparison with how much we fought for Kalidou Koulibaly. He is a national player. He is near the same age as Azpi. He is a hugely important player, the captain for Napoli," said Tuchel.

He continued:

"Then you have a Spanish International player, the captain of Chelsea. I see him on the same level. I said to him many times that I can understand him on a personal level and a career level. I can understand his post of view. But I am not only in my role to give him what he wants and what makes sense for him. I am also manager of Chelsea, and I have to do what is best for Chelsea.”

Tuchel concluded:

"It is maybe now a bit tough because the other club is on him. Permanently on him so it causes distraction. But by the 1st of September when things calm down and things are clear, I’m very convinced that he can play at his highest level.”

Glen Johnson warns Blues against signing two more centre-backs

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has warned Chelsea against signing two more centre-backs this summer. Tuchel has already roped in Kalidou Koulibaly to strengthen his backline but reportedly remains in the hunt for two more new faces.

However, speaking to Betting Odds, Johnson said that the Blues could suffer if they completely change their backline.

"If they’ve almost got a brand new defence, then that could hamper them initially. However, if they can get players with Premier League experience, then it might not hinder them as much. If you get a couple of players that don’t know the Premier League, and they all can’t gel at once, then that may potentially lose them the fight," said Johnson.

He added:

"If you sign four players from outside the Premier League, for example, then one of them is going to flop. That’s just a fact. You’re not going to get four new defenders that are going to be 10 out of 10 from the moment they arrive. If they buy a number of defenders without Premier League experience, then they can kiss the title goodbye straight away.”

The Blues have reportedly agreed a £55 million deal with Sevilla for Jules Kounde and £42 million for PSG's Presnel Kimpembe. They lost two key defenders - Andreas Christensen (Barcelona) and Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid) - this summer.

