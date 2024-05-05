Barcelona ready to part ways with star forward for €55 million transfer fee - Reports

Barcelona could reportedly sell Brazilian attacker Raphinha for a minimal fee of €55 million this summer.

As per a report by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are willing to part ways with Raphinha for €55 million. They paid the same price to buy the winger from Leeds United in 2022. Raphinha's current contract expires in 2027.

However, the report also suggests that the Brazilian is not willing to leave the club this summer, making it difficult for the Catalan club to hear offers for him. Raphinha has also significantly improved his performance, scoring four goals and three assists in the last six games across all competitions.

Raphinha has nine goals and 12 assists to his credit in 35 appearances across all competitions this season. However, Barcelona are reportedly going to completely revamp their current squad, following significantly poor results and a trophyless season.

Barcelona's summer transfer window signings will depend on its financial woes

While Barcelona are reportedly looking to make major changes in their squad, it will all depend on their current financial situation.

Winning titles has always been one of the most secure ways of bringing in revenue for the club. However, given their poor results, it could be difficult for Barca to make big signings without big sales.

Following the Blaugrana's 4-2 loss to Girona on Saturday (May 4), the club lost their hopes of winning the La Liga. They are also at risk of not qualifying for the Supercopa de Espana if they fail to finish second in the league table. This will reportedly lead to the club losing €6-8 million (via Barca Universal).

The club suffered an unfortunate 4-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-final second-leg tie, despite winning 3-2 in the first leg. They lost to Real Madrid 4-1 in the Supercopa de Espana final. They also lost out on the Copa Del Rey after a 4-2 defeat to Athletic Club in the quarter-final, losing out on crucial financial benefits in both cases.

The Blaugrana have also failed to qualify for the 2025 Club World Cup, losing out on €50 million (via Barca Universal). Therefore, it could allegedly be difficult for the club to make major signings this summer. This is despite being linked to big names such as Bernardo Silva, Joshua Kimmich, Martin Zubimendi, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

As per SPORT, Barcelona will be hearing offers for multiple important players in their squad to help their financial situation. This includes Ronald Araujo, Frenkie De Jong, and Jules Kounde.

The report also suggests the club could part ways with Robert Lewandowski, despite the striker making his intentions of staying with the club clear.