Barcelona ready to sell 27-year-old star amid interest from PL club - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly considering offloading center-back Andreas Christensen in the upcoming summer with Premier League club Newcastle United interested in securing his services.

Having inherited a substantial amount of financial conundrums from his predecessors, Barca president Joan Laporta has yet to pull his club out of the economic mess. Consequently, the club is actively looking to generate revenue and will be hoping to make some money by selling certain members of the current squad.

While stars like Robert Lewandowski, Gavi, and Pedri are considered untouchable when it comes to outgoing transfers, most of the other personnel are supposedly deemed expendable. One of those players is Andreas Christensen, who joined Barcelona in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer from Chelsea.

According to a report from Marca, the reigning Spanish champions are willing to sell the 27-year-old Dane this summer if they receive a lucrative offer. The report further states that Newcastle United are extremely interested in acquiring Christensen, having been long-time admirers of the former Chelsea man.

The Magpies currently have paper-thin depth in the defensive department, with Jamaal Lascelles being the only designated alternative to Fabian Schar and Sven Botman. Newcastle are currently thriving under their new owners and will be looking to fill the gaps in their squad, considering their aspirations to play in Europe.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal becomes youngest player to score a brace in La Liga history

La Blaugrana are experiencing a horrible run of form this term, having slumped to third place in the league, 10 points behind leaders Real Madrid. Nevertheless, the emergence of 16-year-old Lamine Yamal has proven to be a silver lining in Barcelona's otherwise terrible season.

The Spanish prodigy has managed to rack up a combined 10 goals and assists in 33 appearances across all competitions, making him the sixth most effective Barcelona player this term. Having broken multiple records since his debut, Yamal added another achievement to his resume, becoming the youngest-ever player to score a brace in La Liga.

With two goals in his side's 3-3 draw against Granada on Sunday, February 11, the La Masia graduate overtook compatriot Ansu Fati to secure the said record for himself. Interestingly, Lionel Messi is only ranked 23rd on the list, having secured his first league brace at the age of 18 years and seven months.