Barcelona receive massive injury boost as key player is set to receive medical green light - Reports

Barcelona have been handed a massive injury boost as captain Sergio Busquets could return to action this weekend, according to Barca Universal. The veteran midfielder has missed Barca's last two games against Manchester United and Villareal after picking up a knock against Sevilla.

Busquets will be in line to receive the green light from the medical department tomorrow (17 February). The news comes ahead of Barcelona's La Liga clash against Cadiz this weekend.

The midfielder is expected to take part in some capacity for the Catalan giants when they welcome Cadiz to Camp Nou on Sunday (19 February). Busquests will also be available for Barca's second-leg trip to Manchester United in the Europa League next week after missing the first leg last night.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes | Xavi: "We will have Busquets available for Sunday's game against Cadiz." 🎙️| Xavi: "We will have Busquets available for Sunday's game against Cadiz." #fcblive 🎙️🚨| Xavi: "We will have Busquets available for Sunday's game against Cadiz." #fcblive ✅ https://t.co/gBIaSuqmIE

The Spaniard's availability will come as a huge boost for Xavi Hernandez's side after midfielder star Pedri was ruled out for three to four weeks due to injury.

The midfielder picked up a suspected hamstring injury during Barcelona's 2-2 draw at home to Manchester United. He is now expected to spend a couple of weeks away from the team. Meanwhile, Gavi will also miss the return leg to United after picking up a yellow card in the 73rd minute, following a tackle on Fred.

Xavi reveals what he told Erik ten Hag after his team drew against Barcelona

The Red Devils secured an impressive 2-2 draw against Spanish giants Barca last night (16 February) at Camp Nou to set up an intense second-leg clash next week. Erik ten Hag's side took the game to the home team and were unlucky not to have left Camp Nou with all three points.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Both Xavi and Erik ten Hag spoke to the referees after the first leg between Barcelona and Manchester United. Both Xavi and Erik ten Hag spoke to the referees after the first leg between Barcelona and Manchester United. https://t.co/0KY7lfasvc

Speaking after the thrilling encounter, Barcelona head coach Xavi came out to praise his counterpart Ten Hag for his team's performance last night. He said (via the Manchester Evening News):

"It was a really tough game, really difficult, with a lot of intensity, passion, rhythm. We have to be proud because we compete really well until the end. We could have won in the last two chances but we played today against a top team in Europe."

He continued:

"I think Manchester are coming back, and today they showed their best version. We competed really well, we need to be proud, and now we need to compete well at Old Trafford."

Xavi went on to reveal that he congratulated Ten Hag after the game and said:

"I said to Ten Hag now congratulations because he is doing very well and they are Manchester United, so yes, it can be a final or semi-final or quarter-final in the future of the Champions League, but now we are in the Europa League."

