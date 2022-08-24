Barcelona reject loan offer from European giants for Frenkie de Jong: Reports 

Barcelona have rejected Bayern Munich's offer to sign Frenkie de Jong on a loan deal this summer, according to Marca's Luis F Rojo (h/t Barca Blaugranes).

The German giants wanted to replicate the deal that got them Philippe Coutinho from Barca in the summer of 2019. The Brazil international arrived at the Allianz Arena on a temporary basis, with Bayern agreeing to pay a loan fee and cover his wages in full.

The Bavarians had the option to purchase Coutinho on a permanent basis in 2020, but they decided not to activate it. They wanted to try something similar with De Jong. However, the Catalan giants have dashed their hopes, perhaps due to insecurity surrounding the nature of the deal.

They want to offload the Netherlands international on a permanent basis this summer in order to pursue a move for Manchester City's Bernardo Silva. Sending De Jong out on a loan deal would assuage their financial troubles but only on a temporary basis.

They could be back to square one next summer if the current Bundesliga champions decide not to permanently buy the midfielder. There are offers on the table from Chelsea and Manchester United.

However, the former Ajax star is yet to leave Camp Nou despite the club wanting to push him out before the transfer window deadline on September 1. Manager Xavi Hernandez has not let this transfer saga affect De Jong's position in the team to a great extent.

He came on as a substitute in Barca's 0-0 La Liga draw against Rayo Vallecano on August 13. However, he was restored to the starting line-up in his team's recent 4-1 win against Real Sociedad on August 21.

Barcelona devise new plan to sign Borussia Dortmund right-back

Barcelona are willing to offer Borussia Dortmund a straight-swap deal which involves Thomas Meunier and Sergino Dest, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

The Belgium international is on the radar of manager Xavi Hernandez, but Barca have been reluctant to pay the required €15 million for his services. They are now proposing an offer that would see out-of-favour right-back Dest join the Bundesliga giants.

The USA international has failed to force himself into Xavi's plans this season. The former Ajax starlet was left out of Barcelona's matchday squad in their two league games earlier this month despite being their only natural right-back on paper.

It remains to be seen if Dortmund will be open to accepting this proposal. In a way, it does make sense for manager Edin Terzic, who could get a like-for-like replacement if Meunier leaves for Camp Nou.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit