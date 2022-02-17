Barcelona rejected chance to sign Manchester City superstar in a swap deal in 2017: Reports

Barcelona reportedly rejected the chance to sign Manchester City star Bernardo Silva in a potential swap deal involving midfielder Arda Turan back in 2017.

Before selling Silva to Manchester City, Monaco reportedly wanted to trade the Portuguese international for Barcelona’s Arda Turan. The Turk, who moved to the Camp Nou from Atletico Madrid in 2015, was deemed surplus to requirements by Barca, but the Blaugrana didn’t green-light the swap deal.

As per a report by journalist Francesc Aguilar, the Catalan giants were not interested in the swap deal because they wanted to sell Turan to the Chinese Super League.

Multiple Chinese outfits were reportedly interested in the former Turkey international and were willing to pay up to €30million for him. Barca simply saw it as an opportunity to improve their finances and tried to sell him to the highest-bidding Chinese club.

Unfortunately for them, the former Atletico Madrid man refused to move to China and remained at the Camp Nou for one more season. In 2018, he left Barcelona for Istanbul Basaksehir, but on a loan transfer. Following two decent seasons, he joined Galatasaray as a free agent in 2020.

Still rueing the botched transfer, the Blaugrana allegedly attempted to sign Silva from City ahead of the 2021-22 campaign. Given how important the Portugal international is to Manchester City's system, Barca’s advances were turned down.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva could have given Barcelona a new direction

Over the last few years, the Blaugrana have seen their foothold wane in Europe. They have not played in a Champions League final since 2015 and have been subjected to some embarrassing results.

Until the summer of 2021, Lionel Messi was their saving grace. With him gone, they now lack the spark of creativity they have always been known for.

Had the club’s board done their due diligence in 2017, their club probably would not have lacked the attacking guile they do right now. Silva, one of Manchester City’s standout performers under Pep Guardiola, has always possessed all the makings of a great footballer.

He has always been creative, intelligent, an excellent passer, and has been able to produce match-winning strikes when needed. Getting him for Turan could have been a masterstroke for the Catalans, but sadly, they lacked the vision to execute the coup.

