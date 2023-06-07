Barcelona release official statement to clarify talks with Lionel Messi after he completes Inter Miami transfer 

Barcelona have released a statement regarding Lionel Messi's move to MLS side Inter Miami.

The Blaugrana were eager to seal Messi's return to Camp Nou but have missed out on his signature. The Argentine icon has opted to join the Herons at DRV PNK Stadium this summer.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta was spotted in a meeting with Messi's father and agent Jorge on Monday (June 5). Many believed that the duo were discussing the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's return to the Blaugrana.

However, the Catalan giants' statement appears to indicate that the meeting involved Jorge informing Laporta that Messi had opted to join Inter Miami. The club stated on their official website:

"On Monday, June 5, Jorge Messi, the player’s father and representative, informed Club President Joan Laporta of the player's decision to join Inter Miami, despite having been presented with a proposal from Barça, in consideration of the desire of both FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi for him to once again wear blaugrana."

The statement goes on to reveal Laporta's acceptance of Messi's decision. They claim that he will now be playing in a less demanding league, with less pressure:

"President Laporta understood and respected Messi's decision to want to compete in a league with fewer demands, further away from the spotlight and the pressure he has been subject to in recent years."

Laporta and Jorge have reached an agreement on the Blaugrana promoting a tribute for their legendary attacker. The statement concludes

"Both Joan Laporta and Jorge Messi also agreed to work together to promote a proper tribute from Barça fans to honor a footballer who has been, is, and always will be beloved by Barça."

Lionel Messi will leave PSG when his contract expires at the end of this month. He will join Inter Miami having snubbed both Barca and Saudi giants Al Hilal.

The Argentine became a Blaugrana icon during 16 seasons at Camp Nou. He scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 games. However, it seems the 35-year-old won't be returning to the La Liga giants as he enters the twilight of his career.

Lionel Messi vows to return to Barcelona one day

Messi is adamant he will return to the Spanish city.

Lionel Messi has insisted that he will return to live in Catalonia at some stage. The Argentine spoke glowingly of his former club when giving an interview about his move to Inter Miami. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I'd love to be close to Barcelona. I will live in Barcelona again, it's already decided. I hope to help the club one day, because it's the club I love. I wanna thank the Barça fans for all their support. And yes, I'd love to be again here... definitely."

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner left Barca in 2021 when the La Liga giants were unable to afford a new contract for their former captain. He won four Champions League trophies, 10 La Liga titles, and seven Copa del Rey trophies at Camp Nou.

