Barcelona's 2020/21 third kit leak sends fans into a frenzy

Barcelona's third kit for the 2020/21 season has been leaked online and is causing a stir on social media.

The Catalan club has used pink on its kit for the first time in the club's history.

In yet another sensational kit reveal by Footy Headlines, Barcelona's third kit for the 2020/21 La Liga season has been revealed on social media and is currently sending fans into a frenzy.

The Barcelona kit has been designed by Nike and the pattern used on the jersey is a considerable deviation from the traditional Barcelona colours.

Barcelona had earlier revealed the 2020/21 home kit and the new jersey was well-received by Barcelona fans across the world. The Azulgrana colours are an absolute necessity on the home jersey and Barcelona's kit for the 2020/21 home jersey continues to remain a symbol of Catalan pride.

⚠🌸 BREAKING - Exclusive: FC Barcelona 20-21 Third Kit Leaked - Real Picture: https://t.co/oXeHagYCez — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) June 21, 2020

Barcelona has had a mixed history with kit releases. While the home kits are generally well-received and have a fixed colour palette, the away kits are often a subject of ridicule and have drawn extensive criticism from the fanbase on several occasions in the past.

Barcelona's new away jersey introduces a new colour palette

Barcelona has not always impressed with its away kits

Barcelona's 2020/21 third kit is the latest in an extensive list of jerseys that have been leaked either to the press or on social media in the past few weeks. The third kit designed for Barcelona by Nike has a distinct pink shade and is the first pink jersey in the long and storied history of the Catalan club.

Barcelona has experimented with a range of colour palettes for their third kit and the jerseys have had varying degrees of success. With the new third kit, however, Barcelona seems to have changed its thought process and is venturing into new territory.

Barcelona's away jersey was also leaked by Footy Headlines earlier this month and received an enthusiastic response from the club's passionate fanbase. The away kit consists of gold stripes on a powerful black hue and is one of the most eye-catching jerseys of the season.

Barcelona’s 2020-2021 kits are 🔥. Finally we get a decent away jersey that doesn’t look like a snow cone. pic.twitter.com/yJRFTC0QH6 — Sean Kent (@seankent) June 16, 2020

All three of Barcelona's kits for the 2020/21 season have now been revealed. The fan reactions to these kits have largely been positive and will represent a welcome change from the norm.

Barcelona will have to work a lot harder on the pitch, however, to bring more happiness to the fans. The Blaugrana conceded a massive advantage to Real Madrid in the title race by failing to defeat Sevilla at the Ramon-Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium earlier the week.

The Catalans were without Frenkie de Jong in the match and struggled to break down a resolute and aggressive Andalusian defence. Barcelona's prized Dutch midfielder has sustained a calf injury and will be unavailable for the next two weeks.

Barcelona will have to work a lot harder in the title race

Barcelona is currently at the top of the table with 65 points but Real Madrid will be on level terms with the Catalans if Los Blancos manage to defeat a formidable Real Sociedad side later tonight.

Real Madrid has been in excellent form in the recent past and according to Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, the Catalans' arch-rivals are unlikely to falter for the remainder of the season.

Barcelona has an incredibly difficult fixture list in the coming weeks and will have to overcome the likes of Athletic Bilbao, Celta Vigo, and Atletico Madrid to remain in contention for the La Liga crown.

