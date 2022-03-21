Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang takes a jibe at critics after El Clasico performance

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a message for his critics after he inspired the Blaugrana to an incredible 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the El Clasico.

Aubameyang and his teammates were dominant throughout the match as they claimed a famous win against their arch-rivals at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Gabon international put in a Man Of The Match performance as he bagged a brace and set up Ferran Torres for Barcelona's third goal.

The 32-year-old has hit the ground running in Spain, already scoring seven goals in the La Liga. However, things weren't always like this during the start of the 2021-22 campaign for Aubameyang.

The Gabon international failed to create an impact for Arsenal during the first half of the season and was even stripped of the captaincy by Mikel Arteta after both men had a fallout.

Many fans and critics said that Aubameyang was finished at the London club as his form didn't improve and he found himself out of the playing squad.

The former Gunners captain was able to engineer a move away from the club and joined Barcelona on a free during the winter transfer window. Since then, the 32-year-old hasn't looked back and seems like the first choice striker for Xavi.

After inspiring the Blaugrana to a famous win in the El Clasico, the Gabon international had a short and sweet message for his critics on Twitter.

"Hello from the finished player," said Aubameyang.

AUBA⚡️ @Auba

🏽 Hello from the finished player Hello from the finished player 🔵🔴 💪🏽 https://t.co/MUPmsznoup

It does seem like the former Arsenal man is enjoying his life in Catalunya and is making himself a household name amongst the Barca fans.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang revealed the main reason behind his current form at Barcelona

Aubameyang revealed the main reason behind his incredible form at Barcelona.

While talking to Mundo Deportivo after Barcelona's Europa League win over Galatasaray, commented that he is working a lot and the important thing is that he feels happy again.

“What can I tell you? I am working a lot and I think that the most important thing is that I am happy. When you are happy, you have excitement for everything, to score goals, to help the team and to kill,” said Aubameyang.

It also seems like his biggest fan at the moment is Xavi, who called him a 'present that has fallen out of the sky' after their win over Osasuna.

With the Gabon international firing again, it does seem like the Blaugrana are set for a strong finish to the season.

