Fabrizio Romano says Barcelona target is demanding around €9 million per year 

Whilst making a brief appearance on Gerard Romero’s Twitch channel, top journalist Fabrizio Romano gave some insight into the Barcelona target's future.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has been a key man for Thomas Tuchel's side this year, however the German is out of contract this summer. He is unable to sign an extension due to the sanctions imposed on the club.

The German powerhouse has been linked with several clubs other than Barcelona, including Paris Saint Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

According to reports from Barca universal, a secret meeting was held between the Spanish giants and Rudiger himself.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed these reports and has said that the meeting went positively for both parties.

Romano also said that Rudiger is demanding a high salary of 9 million Euros a year, which could be a problem for Barca. The Blaugrana have already secured a couple of free signings ready for the summer, all with high wages.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @FabrizioRomano Rudiger wants a salary of €9m per year. Before PSG's failure in the UCL, he believed that he would sign for PSG. But now he is looking for a good project. Rudiger wants a salary of €9m per year. Before PSG's failure in the UCL, he believed that he would sign for PSG. But now he is looking for a good project.— @FabrizioRomano https://t.co/rTQkU26SVb

However, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is still confident the Blues will be able to keep Rudiger at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash with Brentford, the German said,

“Barça meeting with Rudiger is worrying us? If it’s true, yes of course

"I'm still confident, I think we have a good chance to keep him when things will be solved”

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews "Fair enough if he listens to other offers."



Thomas Tuchel says he is confident Antonio Rüdiger will stay at Chelsea despite the reports that the defender's agent has been meeting with Barcelona 🤔 "Fair enough if he listens to other offers." Thomas Tuchel says he is confident Antonio Rüdiger will stay at Chelsea despite the reports that the defender's agent has been meeting with Barcelona 🤔 https://t.co/nOtXFKRTsn

How would Rudiger fit in at Barcelona?

The Catalonian club have improved a lot this season as the campaign has gone on.

Antonio Rudiger would be another good addition for the already well-established side if he was to make the trip to Camp Nou.

The La Liga giants have all but confirmed the signing of Rudiger's Chelsea partner Andreas Christensen. They are also heavily linked to fellow Blue Cesar Azpilicueta.

Barcelona boss Xavi will be looking to add at least one centre-back to their squad as their current options may not be there for much longer.

Gerard Pique is far from being the spring chicken he once was. Uruguayan Ronald Araújo has been outstanding this season but has been strongly linked with a move away.

Antonio Rudiger has been one of Chelsea's best defenders this season, showcasing incredible defensive ability, aerial threat and blinding speed.

Getting the German to Spain would be a massive step forward for Barcelona but it remains unclear whether they'll have the financial power to do so.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit

LIVE POLL Q. Would Rudiger be a good fit at Barcelona? Yes No 3 votes so far