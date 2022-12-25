Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski says it would be a 'dream' to play alongside PSG superstar Lionel Messi before retiring 

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has said that it would be a 'dream' for him to play alongside Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi.

Lewandowski joined Barcelona in the summer from Bayern Munich for a fee of €45 million, potentially rising to €50 million with add-ons. The Polish superstar has made an immediate impact at the Camp Nou since his arrival and has been a key reason why the Blaugrana are leading the La Liga table.

He has become the main man for the Blaugrana up front, scoring 18 goals and producing four assists in 19 games across competitions. However, the Poland international has made it abundantly clear that he would love to share the limelight with PSG superstar Lionel Messi. He told Mundo Deportivo:

“It’s not up to me. Of course, we see that now he plays more like a playmaker, maybe he scores less goals and gives more passes to his teammates, but he still scores them."

SPORTbible @sportbible Lionel Messi has done it. He's completed football Lionel Messi has done it. He's completed football 🐐 https://t.co/WpUoiQaQTE

"But compared to other times, he is now the player that any striker would dream of playing alongside."

Messi left Barcelona for PSG in the summer of 2021 after the Blaugrana failed to extend his contract

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner had an underwhelming debut season at the Parc des Princes by his usual standards. However, he has picked up his form this campaign, scoring 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 games.

Messi's contract with PSG expires this summer, and he looks likely to extend his deal with the Parisian giants.

Joan Laporta makes fresh claim on Lionel Messi's potential Barcelona return

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has provided an update on Lionel Messi's potential return to the Camp Nou. He hailed Messi as the greatest player of all time and insisted that the Argentine remains a Barcelona fan. He said:

“Messi is the best player of all time. He’s a Barca fan; his heart beats for Barca. … so the links are normal."

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Laporta: "Leo Messi is the greatest player of all time. He deserves the World Cup." Laporta: "Leo Messi is the greatest player of all time. He deserves the World Cup." https://t.co/TYLyEuwNbE

He was less optimistic about Messi's return as a player, saying:

"Will Messi return? He’s a PSG player. We’d love to have Leo back here one day — but we will see."

Messi scored 672 goals and produced 303 assists in 778 games across competitions at the Camp Nou. His future has been much discussed in recent weeks, but he looks close to extending his deal with PSG rather than returning to his old club.

Poll : 0 votes