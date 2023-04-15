Barcelona set €80 million price tag on Chelsea target - Reports

Chelsea will have to pay at least €80 million if they want to land Barcelona winger Raphinha, as reported by GOAL. Having arrived from Leeds United this season, the winger could once again be on the move.

The Blues were a side Raphinha was close to joining this summer. They came to an agreement with Leeds over a transfer worth close to £60 million. However, the player changed his mind at the last moment and instead decided to join the Blaugrana.

With Barcelona in a tough position financially, president Joan Laporta will be looking to offload players. La Liga has already instructed the club to reduce their wage bill by close to €200 million to comply with Financial Fair Play rules. With a reunion with Lionel Messi also on the cards, the Catalan giants will have to take some drastic measures to ease their financial troubles.

The report adds that since it has only been a season since the Brazilian joined, the club have set a price tag of €80 million as they look to make a profit. Raphinha costs about €23 million a season for the club and with four years left on his five-year contract, they will demand a massive fee to let go of him.

Raphinha has been inconsistent this season but is a key player on the right wing, bagging nine goals and nine assists.

Chelsea show interest in Barcelona midfielder

Gavi could leave Barcelona on a free transfer.

Chelsea have displayed an interest in Barcelona midfielder Gavi. The 18-year-old is one of the Blaugrana's brightest prospects but with his contract set to expire in the summer, the Blues are pursuing a free transfer.

The youngster already has an agreement to extend his stay at Camp Nou. However, owing to the Blaugrana's financial issues, they are unable to register Gavi as a full-time player and his extension has not kicked in.

With uncertainty over his future, Spanish outlet AS report that Chelsea have already met with the player's representatives. The Blues are ready to break the bank and make Gavi one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League.

The London side have been on a spending spree, splurging over £500 million on signings this season. Having brought in World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez, partnering him with Gavi could set up the side's midfield for years to come.

