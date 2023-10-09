Barcelona set to face competition in attempt to sign Lionel Messi on loan during MLS break: Reports

Barcelona will reportedly face competition from Saudi Arabian sides as the clubs attempt to secure the services of Inter Miami's Lionel Messi on a loan deal in January.

Following the 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati on Saturday (October 7), the Herons find themselves seven points behind DC United, who occupy the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Hence, Inter Miami's hopes of making the playoffs are now over, with just two games remaining in the regular season. Given that the Miami outfit will be out of action until the end of February next year, SPORT claim that Barcelona could provide the 36-year-old a short run in the club.

The source further claims that Saudi Pro League clubs who have acquired top talent from Europe lately will also look to bring Messi to the country on a short-term deal.

The Argentine icon's arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Neves and Neymar, among other stars, have completed their moves to Saudi Arabia.

Messi revealed he was considering a move back to the Catalan club before deciding to join Inter Miami in the summer from Paris Saint-Germain. However, the World Cup winner preferred a move to the USA, where he has scored 11 goals and bagged five assists from 13 appearances across all competitions.

Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino unaware of Barcelona's interest in signing Lionel Messi on loan in January

Lionel Messi's potential loan deal to Barcelona in January has seemingly generated a lot of intrigue among fans. However, Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino said that he's unaware of the Blaugrana's interest in his 36-year-old star.

In the eyes of many, Messi will go down as one of the greatest to have represented Barcelona. During his 17-year-long stay at the Catalan club, the World Cup winner managed a staggering 778 appearances, bagging 672 goals and 303 assists across all competitions.

Speaking after his side's 1-0 loss to FC Cincinnati, Martino responded when asked about the potential move (via Goal):

"Is he going for fun? Maybe he's going to visit Barcelona. Other than that, I don't know anything else about it."

Messi won La Liga 10 times and the UEFA Champions League thrice while with the Spanish giants, among other honors. Although unlikely, it will be interesting if the Argentina skipper does indeed push for a loan move back to his former club.