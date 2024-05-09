Barcelona set Jules Kounde asking price amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United: Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly ready to let star defender Jules Kounde depart in the summer amid interest from Chelsea and Manchester United. As reported by Spanish outlet Fichajes.net via Caught Offside, the Blaugrana have slapped a price tag of £43 million on the Frenchman.

Kounde has been a coveted defender for a number of years now and Barcelona did well to fend off competition to sign him in 2022. Both Chelsea and Manchester United have been long-term admirers of the France international and the former came close to landing him in 2022 before Barcelona hijacked the deal.

Kounde has been thoroughly impressive in La Liga over the years during his time at Sevilla and Barcelona. While he is predominantly a centre-back, he has often been deployed at right-back by Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona, with the 25-year-old doing reasonably well.

Chelsea and Manchester United have both struggled at the back this season and will need major improvements. Mauricio Pochettno's side are set to lose Thiago Silva, with his contract expiring, and Kounde could prove to be a solid long-term replacement.

Meanwhile, Manchester United could lose Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans, with their contracts expiring. Former skipper Harry Maguire could also be moved on to make way for a new star defender.

Just 25 years of age, Kounde is entering his peak years which means the £43 million asking price is quite reasonable for the Frenchman. With 287 senior appearances at club level and 26 caps for France, Kounde also has the experience which could help both Chelsea and Manchester United get a lot stronger at the back.

Manchester United eyeing move for PL defender linked with Chelsea - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a free transfer to land Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo. However, they could face strong competition from Chelsea for the signature of the former Manchester City youth graduate, as per ESPN.

Adarabioyo has established himself as a solid Premier League defender during his time at Fulham and is regarded quite highly by top clubs. With his contract at Craven Cottage set to expire this summer, he has become a top target for both Manchester United and Chelsea on a free transfer.

The 26-year-old has made a total of 132 appearances for the Cottagers till date, scoring five times and providing two assists. He has featured 25 times for Fulham this season, helping Marco Silva's side keep seven clean sheets.