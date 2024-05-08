Manchester United eyeing up free-agent move for PL defender linked with summer switch to Chelsea - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a free transfer for Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo in the upcoming transfer window, according to reports from ESPN. Fellow Premier League giants Chelsea have also expressed an interest in making a move for the center-back's services.

Expand Tweet

Adarabioyo, who is a graduate of Manchester City's youth academy, spent time on loan at Blackburn Rovers and West Brom before making a reported €1.65 million move to Fulham in 2020.

He has since become a staple in Fulham's defense. He suffered immediate heartbreak as Fulham got relegated form the Premier League in his first season at the club.

However, he was an integral part of their Championship title win, as they jumped straight back up to the top-flight. He has made 132 appearances for Fulham, helping establish them as a solid midtable side in the EPL.

The 26-year-old underwent a groin surgery at the start of the season, which kept him out of action until November 2023. Since his return, however, he has been a regular feature in Fulham's defense.

In 25 appearances this season, Adarabioyo has kept seven clean sheets and scored two goals. This has earned him interest from top Premier League sides like Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

However, arguably the two biggest clubs interested in his services are Manchester United and Chelsea, who are set to go toe-to-toe to sign him on a free transfer.

With the futures of Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans uncertain at Old Trafford, a move for Adarabioyo would be a shrewd one for Manchester United.

Manchester United interested in signing La Liga goalkeeper to replace Andre Onana - Reports

Manchester United are interested in signing Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro to replace struggling Cameroonian shotstopper Andre Onana, according to Marca.

Expand Tweet

Onana has had a torrid first season at Manchester United since joining from Inter Milan reportedly for €50 million in July 2023. He has conceded a staggering 79 goals in just 47 games, keeping just 12 clean sheets across all competitions.

According to reports, United's new owners, Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS, are already looking to replace Onana. They have actively been scouting for world-class goalkeepers, and one name seems to have caught their eye.

They are rumored to be huge admirers of Remiro, who has been one of the best goalkeepers in La Liga over the last few years. The Spaniard has made 217 appearances for Real Sociedad across all competitions, conceding just 207 goals and keeping 93 clean sheets.

The report says that Real Sociedad are unwilling to let their star shotstopper leave for less than his reported £60 million (€70 million) release clause. His contract also lasts till 2027, which could make a potential deal tricky for the Red Devils.

Manchester United are still hoping to negotiate a lower price and bring Remiro to Old Trafford, as they look for an immediate upgrade on Onana.