Barcelona set to release new documentary covering Lionel Messi's painful exit and Robert Lewandowski's arrival to the club 

Barcelona are set to release a documentary covering all the events from Lionel Messi's departure to the signing of Robert Lewandowski. Amazon Prive Video are set to release the documentary in December.

A statement released by the club on Thursday night claims the last two seasons have been covered in the documentary - from the 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich to the Lionel Messi saga, and ends with the big summer splurge in 2022.

Messi reportedly informed the club of his desire to leave two days after the thrashing at the hands of Bayern Munich, but he was denied an exit. He eventually left the club a year later as they could not renew his contract.

Robert Lewandowski was the face of the signings in the summer, but the club did have a chance to bring in Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United. Joan Laporta did not directly confirm the rumor, but admitted to CBS Sports:

"There always appears a lot of news. But in the end the truth is we wanted Lewandowski. We have a very good relationship with Jorge Mendes. I have known him for a long time. He is one of the best player agents. He knows how to do his job and I respect him."

He added:

"In this case, we decided to go for Lewandowski and knew he was crucial to our success. So we went to Bayern instead. This is the reality. The other [Ronaldo] topic is just part of the 'little history' of football. It's a very nice story, but you will always hear lots of contradictory news about it."

Barcelona plan to bring Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou

Barcelona have already confirmed that they plan to make a move for Lionel Messi next summer. His contract at PSG expires at the end of the season, but the Ligue1 side have the option to extend it by another season.

Laporta told CBS Sports:

"We have a moral debt to Leo. The end of Leo at Barcelona was not the best. It was a difficult time. We had to take a decision and put the club above the best player in our history.

"But I think we have to work now to have Messi end his career back wearing the shirt of Barcelona being applauded on every field that he plays. We will do our best to give him the ending he deserves."

Lionel Messi has confirmed that he will not be making a decision on his future until the end of the World Cup.

