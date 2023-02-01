Barcelona set to seal loan deal for defender until the end of the season - Reports

According to a report published by Spanish newspaper Relevo, Barcelona are set to sign Los Angeles Galaxy right-back Julian Araujo on a loan deal for the remainder of the season. The Catalans have a limited budget to work with in the January transfer window this year and consider Araujo a capable addition to their squad.

The deal also reportedly involves an option to buy the player at the end of the season. The Blaugrana management could sign Julian Araujo for a €6 million fee in the summer if the player steps up for the club during his loan stint.

Deal far from done. Araujo wants the move. Would be cover for first team, likely to get Barca B minutes.



Araujo, 21, has 100 MLS apps already. Sources: Barcelona in talks with LA Galaxy for Mexican right back Julian Araujo. @albert_roge @tjuanmarti first on the negotiations.Deal far from done. Araujo wants the move. Would be cover for first team, likely to get Barca B minutes.Araujo, 21, has 100 MLS apps already. Sources: Barcelona in talks with LA Galaxy for Mexican right back Julian Araujo. @albert_roge @tjuanmarti first on the negotiations.Deal far from done. Araujo wants the move. Would be cover for first team, likely to get Barca B minutes.Araujo, 21, has 100 MLS apps already. https://t.co/ngMwRcreUe

Barcelona have been at loggerheads with La Liga with regard to their financial muscle and will likely wait for the summer to make concrete plans for their future. The club will have to navigate a packed fixture list in the coming weeks and Julian Araujo's arrival could potentially lighten the burden on the team's more seasoned players.

The Catalan giants are currently at the top of the league table and have carved out a five-point lead over reigning champions Real Madrid. Xavi has overseen a commendable improvement in the team's fortunes on the domestic front and could win his first La Liga title as a manager this year.

Barcelona view Julian Araujo as Hector Bellerin's replacement

Hector Bellerin has not been impressive in La Liga

Barcelona have been in the market for a right-back this month after deciding to part ways with Hector Bellerin. The 27-year-old defender is set to join Sporting Lisbon on a permanent transfer before the deadline.

Bellerin has largely remained on the fringes of Xavi's squad since his free transfer from Arsenal last year. The right-back has made only seven appearances for Barcelona this season and has not impressed the club's management.

Barcelona and Sporting will check all the contracts later today, it’s final step to get it done. Hector Bellerín, set to sign as Sporting player as expected — all conditions are agreed. 🟢🤝🏻 #DeadlineDay Barcelona and Sporting will check all the contracts later today, it’s final step to get it done. Hector Bellerín, set to sign as Sporting player as expected — all conditions are agreed. 🟢🤝🏻 #DeadlineDayBarcelona and Sporting will check all the contracts later today, it’s final step to get it done. https://t.co/iZk3wX95h7

With Sergi Roberto also recovering from an injury, Jules Kounde has been filling in at right-back for the team and has done an impeccable job so far. The former Sevilla man is now set to keep his place in the side, with Julian Araujo below him in the pecking order should his transfer be announced.

With Joan Laporta at the helm, the Blaugrana have been more organized with their transfer plans over the past year. The club have assembled a world-class defensive line, with the likes of Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, and Andreas Christensen playing their roles to perfection this season.

Barcelona have the best defensive record in La Liga this season and have conceded only six goals in their 18 league games so far. The Catalans have had crippling problems with injuries in the past, however, and Julian Araujo's signing could potentially help the team through a hectic schedule.

