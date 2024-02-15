Barcelona have set their asking price for prized midfielder Frenkie de Jong at €100 million amid rumored interest from Premier League clubs, reports Fichajes (via Sports World).

De Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax for a sum of €86 million back in 2019. He has since appeared 206 times for the Blaugrana, scoring 16 times and assisting 21. He is renowned for his passing vision, dribbling, and creative prowess.

With a contract that lasts until 2026, the club believes that their €100 million demand is justified considering the 26-year-old's quality and potential.

Premier League clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United are said to be interested in acquiring the services of De Jong. Even Manchester City, who were last interested in the player when he was plying his trade at Ajax in 2019, could possibly re-enter the race to sign him.

De Jong had already considered leaving last summer after long-term interest from Manchester United, but continued his stay and commitment at the Camp Nou.

Recently, an offer worth €60 million and add-ons was tabled by EPL club Tottenham Hotspur (per Jijantes), which was rejected by Barca as the monetary value of the transfer was too low for their liking.

Barcelona are running really thin in terms of midfield depth at the moment. However, Gavi and Pedri are likely to return by the end of the season, and the club is also linked with names like Aleix Garcia from Girona and Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

In such a scenario, De Jong could become expendable, and a move to the Premier League might become a real possibility.

Fabrizio Romano names his pick for Barcelona's vacant managerial position

After Xavi announced his decision to step down as manager at the end of the season, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano opined that Brighton's Roberto de Zerbi would be an excellent fit for Barca's vacant managerial post.

Barcelona are currently languishing in third place in La Liga, a startling ten points behind leaders Real Madrid. They have also lost the Super Cup final to their El Clasico rivals and got knocked out in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals by Athletic Bilbao.

With such a poor season by Barca's standards, the pressure was telling and led to Xavi's resignation as boss. Romano listed out an array of managers that Barcelona could sign, but singled out de Zerbi for particular praise.

He said:

“Nothing is done or concrete now with any of the managers being mentioned – Tuchel, Flick, De Zerbi. In my opinion Roberto De Zerbi would be fantastic for the position..."

He also mentioned that it would be tough for Barcelona to bring him in due to the release clause in his current contract, adding:

"It’s also very difficult to get him due to the release clause written into his contract.”