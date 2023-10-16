Barcelona signing's agent provides positive injury update on 18-year-old star

Barcelona's new signing Victor Roque is reportedly set for an earlier-than-expected recovery from injury. The 18-year-old Athletico Paranaense striker is expected to join Barca in January after the La Liga club had signed him this summer.

Roque - likened with the likes of Ronaldo Nazario - is touted to be a generational talent. However, the €30 million Barca signing is currently out of action after tearing his ankle ligament in September.

He was initially expected to be out of action for three agents, but his agent Andre Curry says that Roque could return as early as next month (as per Barcanewsnetwork):

“They were talking about a three-month injury, but we believe that he could be back in two months or even a little earlier. It’s an ankle ligament injury, but the doctor explained to us that there shouldn’t be any issues beyond the need for rest to return in good condition.

“(Vitor Roque) will be playing for Barça in January. We’re even hopeful that he might return to play on the 10th or 15th of November in the Brazilian championship to help his team secure a spot in the next Copa Libertadores.”

Barca are struggling with an injury crisis, especially in the attacking third, with Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal. Hence, Roque's early recovery from injury ahead of his impending January arrival couldn't have come at a better time for the La Liga giants.

Barcelona hint about keeping Joao Felix permanently

Barcelona boss Xavier Hernandez

Barcelona are impressed with the exploits of on-loan Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix. The 23-year-old has made a rousing start to life at the La Liga giants, bagging three goals and as many assists in eight games across competitions.

Although his loan deal is for the season and has no option-to-buy clause, the Barca hierarchy is already impressed with the Portuguese and want to keep him beyond next summer.

A club source told Diario Sport (as per Barca Blaugranes) that Felix has made a good early impression at the La Liga giants and is already a popular player across 'all areas':

"We have the entire season to prepare a proposal that allows us to keep Joao Felix. We are very happy with his performance, and he is a player that is very popular in all areas of the club.”

Felix is currently in action for Portugal in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.