Barcelona slash asking fee for 23-year-old star to just €5 million in attempt to offload him this summer: Reports

Barcelona have dropped the asking price for their star forward Pau Victor in an attempt to move him on in the summer transfer window. According to Diario Sport, the Blaugrana have dropped their asking price to just €5 million.

A product of the academy of Barca's Catalan rivals Girona, Victor moved to the Camp Nou at the start of the 2024-25 campaign for a reported €2.7 million fee. He spent his debut season as a backup to Robert Lewandowski, scoring twice and assisting once in 29 appearances (two starts).

After just one season at the club, Victor is likely set to part ways with Barcelona in the upcoming weeks. The 23-year-old supposedly wants a bigger role and regular game-time, and the Catalans are believed to be happy to oblige.

Multiple LaLiga sides, including Getafe, Sevilla, Celta Vigo, Mallorca, Real Betis, Osasuna and newly-promoted Real Oviedo have expressed an interest in signing Victor. However, Barca's initial asking price of €20 million was too steep for the clubs to consider a move for the forward.

With top transfer target and Athletic Club star Nico Williams reportedly desperate to join Barcelona, the club need to generate revenue and clear some more salary space. They are looking to sell multiple first-team stars, including Victor, Oriol Romeu, Pablo Torre and Andreas Christensen among others.

In an attempt to move Victor on quickly, Diario Sport (via Tribal Football) have claimed that the Catalan side have slashed their asking price to €5 million, down 75% from their original demand. With the transfer window officially opening on Tuesday (July 1), the club's wage bill still needs to be sized down significantly in order to register the signing of Williams.

New LaLiga club enters race to sign Barcelona star - Reports

According to Diario Sport (via GSFN), LaLiga side Osasuna have entered the race to sign Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torre.

A highly-rated youngster coming through the Racing de Santander academy, Torre had turned heads with his impeccable vision, pinpoint passing, dribbling and creativity. The attacking midfielder officially joined Barca from Racing de Santander for a reported €6 million fee in 2022.

He never managed to crack Barca's starting lineup on a regular basis, making just 13 appearances in his debut campaign. After a loan spell at Girona in the 2023-24 season, he made just 14 appearances under Hansi Flick last season, indicating that he could be surplus to requirements.

With Barcelona ready to part ways with Torre, RCD Mallorca were the first club to express their interest. Until recently, the Bermellones were considered the favourites to secure the 22-year-old's signature.

However, Osasuna have entered the race in the eleventh hour if Torre's move to Mallorca falls through. According to Diario Sport:

"Everything with Mallorca is very advanced, but Osasuna has entered the final bidding in case the talks break down."

After parting ways with Torre and a few other first-team stars over the next few days, Barcelona will push to sign top transfer target Nico Williams from Athletic Club.

About the author Aaryan Nagraj Aaryan has been covering European football at Sportskeeda since the start of 2024. He is pursuing an integrated M.Sc. degree in Chemistry at NIT Rourkela, and tends to rely on his proclivity for numbers and statistics for his content, making the most of websites like Transfermarkt and FotMob. He is also a district level basketball and table tennis player.



A Borussia Dortmund fan, Aaryan had his first tryst with football during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Despite his young mind being influenced by Lionel Messi's exploits, his favorite World Cup moment is Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning free-kick against Spain from the 2018 version. He strongly believes that Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz can replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their respective potentials.



Aaryan, who has been on commentary panels for football and cricket tournaments at his university, is a huge admirer of Achraf Hakimi for the Moroccan's loan stint in Dortmund between 2018 and 2020. His favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who impressed him with his excellent tactical nous and benignant man-management skills.



When he is not scouring the internet for unique statistics, Aaryan follows the Indian Super League, the A-League, and the Saudi Pro League among others. He is an avid quizzer and debater, and a trained classical and western musician who likes to rock out for his college band, Euphony, as lead vocalist and guitarist. Know More