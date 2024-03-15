Barcelona star believes he could join elite UCL list headlined by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Robert Lewandowski recently led Barcelona to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. In the process, he got closer to joining megastars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only players who have scored 100 or more goals in the top-tier club competition in football.

The star striker scored against Napoli on Tuesday, March 12, helping the Catalans claim the 3-1 victory and advance to the quarter-finals. He scored his 94th goal (118 appearances) in the UEFA Champions League and is just six goals away from becoming the third player in league history to score 100 or more goals.

"Two hat-tricks. It is definitely possible. It is six goals, so it is definitely possible. Why not? It also depends on how many games I need, but I will say with confidence that definitely 100 goals is possible," Robert Lewandowski recently said during an interview with Meczyki (segment between 14:43 and 15:35 mark in the video below), showing confidence that he will reach the milestone soon.

Robert Lewandowski has a chance to get to 100 goals, as Barcelona has at least two more games to play in the UEFA Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the way in the list with 140 goals while Lionel Messi has scored 129. Both the icons have left Europe, but their numbers are not expected to be surpassed by other players anytime soon.

Robert Lewandowski confirms he will stay with Barcelona next season

Robert Lewandowski moved to Barcelona in 2022 and has no desire to leave the club anytime soon. The Polish star striker recently addressed his future with the team, confirming that he will stay with the Blaugrana for at least one more year.

"For me, everything is clear. I will stay in Barcelona next season. One day someone writes one thing, the next day - something completely opposite. For me everything is obvious," Robert Lewandowski said, per Tomasz Wlodarczyk, via Daily Sports.

Lewandowski, who has made 38 appearances across all competitions so far this season, with 19 goals and seven assists, is under contract with the Catalans through the summer of 2026.

The Blaugrana will find out their opponent in the quarter-finals in Friday's draw, while they are third in La Liga standings with 61 points, trailing Girona (62 points) and rivals Real Madrid (69 points), with 10 games to go.