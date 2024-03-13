"You could see how hard he worked, how much he wanted it" - Spurs star on experience of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a legendary career and has claimed almost every title across all competitions, both at the club and international level. He and Lionel Messi are considered the two greatest players of all time and have got high praise for everything they have accomplished.

Dejan Kulusevski, who was teammates with Ronaldo in Juventus, recently opened up about his collaboration with the Portuguese megastar and praised him for his work ethic and his desire to win everything in his career.

"And Cristiano? What a guy, man. After training everyone would be on their phones, tap, tap tap, but not him. You could see how hard he worked, how much he wanted it, even though he had nothing left to prove," Kulusevski said while speaking with The Players Tribune (via TalkSport).

The Swedish midfielder spent only one season with Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus, but the latter's presence helped him improve aspects of his game. He is now playing for Tottenham while Ronaldo has moved to Saudi Arabia and Al-Nassr.

What has Cristiano Ronaldo accomplished in his career?

At the age of 39, Cristiano Ronaldo is getting closer to retirement and there are not many things left to accomplish in his career.

Ronaldo started playing professionally back in 2002 with Sporting Lisbon before moving to Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and the Red Devils again. He then left Europe to play in Saudi Arabia.

He has won titles in three of the five major European leagues, including the English Premier League three times, the La Liga twice, and the Serie A twice.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the UEFA Champions League five times. When it comes to individual awards, he has won the Ballon d'Or an impressive five times while he was the Player of the Year by FIFA in 2008.

At an international level, he led Portugal to the UEFA European Championship in 2016 and hopes to do the same this summer in what could be his final major tournament with the national team. With Al-Nassr, he hasn't won any major titles in Saudi Arabia yet.