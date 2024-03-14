"Off to the quarters" - Lionel Messi makes social media post after starring for Inter Miami in 3-1 win over Nashville

Lionel Messi posted on social media to celebrate Inter Miami's 3-1 victory over Nashville in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The Argentine forward scored one goal and provided one assist in the first half before being substituted in the second half after picking up a leg injury. Messi provided the assist for Luis Suarez's opener in the eighth minute before getting on the scoresheet himself 15 minutes later.

"Off to the quarters," Lionel Messi wrote in an Instagram post.

Inter Miami won the tie 5-3 on aggregate and are now waiting to find out who their opponents will be in the last eight. The two legs of the tie will be played on April 2 and April 9, respectively.

Inter Miami manager gives update on Lionel Messi's leg injury

Lionel Messi had to leave the game against Nashville just five minutes into the second half due to a mild leg injury.

Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino spoke with media afterwards and said that the Argentine superstar left the game as a precautionary measure to avoid sustaining more damage.

"I don't want to risk it," Martino told media, via TSN.

Messi will now undergo medical tests that will show the extent of the injury and the duration of his absence. The Argentine coach expects Messi to sit out for the MLS game against D.C. United, scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 16.

Saturday's game will be the second match that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will sit out this season. He was out against Montreal on Sunday, as Tata Martino decided to rest him heading into Wednesday's game against Nashville. The Herons suffered their only defeat of the season in Messi's absence.

Inter Miami will be hopeful their superstar forward returns quickly and is back in time for the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Messi has appeared in five games across competitions so far, registering five goals and two assists. Inter Miami are on top of the Eastern Conference MLS standings with seven points, as they have won two of their first four league games.