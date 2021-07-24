"He has incredible quality" - Barcelona star believes new arrival could galvanize the squad

Barcelona right-back Sergi Roberto believes new signing Memphis Depay could play a vital role in the team's resurgence next season.

Sergi Roberto believes Depay has amazing quality after seeing the Dutchman for the first time in a training session this week. Speaking to Barcelona's official channels (via Barca Blaugranes), Roberto said:

“Everyone knows about Depay. He has incredible quality, and he’s proven this for Lyon and the Dutch national team. He’s a fantastic player, and after only a few training sessions you can see the amazing quality that he possesses. I’m sure that he’ll be able to help us a lot this season, and I’m sure he can’t wait to get started.”

Memphis Depay was unveiled as a Barcelona player on Thursday and is expected to make his first-team debut against Girona in a pre-season friendly. The 27-year-old Dutch talisman was signed from Ligue 1 side Lyon on a free transfer.

Sergi Roberto believes Barcelona could fight on all fronts next season

Sergi Roberto believes Barcelona are capable of competing on all fronts after a disappointing season last time around. The Catalan's fourth-choice captain is happy with how pre-season has been going so far. Roberto said:

“We’re all working to our limits. It’s been really hot, but this will help us get into shape before the domestic season begins. We’re all very happy. We’ve played our first match of pre-season, which went well, and now we need to continue with our preparations. We’re excited about the upcoming season, and we have a team that is ready to fight on all fronts.”

However, it is worth noting that Sergi Roberto is facing an uncertain future at Barcelona at this moment. The 29-year-old right-back has just one year remaining on his contract.

According to a recent report, German champions Bayern Munich are currently interested in signing Sergi Roberto on a loan deal. However, Barcelona are not keen on letting their academy graduate leave on a loan deal and want to offer a new deal to the 29-year-old on a reduced wage. However, Blaugrana are also open to listening to offers for their fourth-choice skipper due to their financial difficulties.

Barcelona currently have three first-team right-backs at their disposal. These include the likes of Sergi Roberto, Emerson Royal and Sergino Dest. Hence, losing Roberto, while a blow, would be manageable.

