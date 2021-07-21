Bayern Munich lining up a move for Barcelona star this summer - Reports

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are lining up a move for Barcelona right-back Sergi Roberto, according to Goal (via Barca Blaugranes).

According to the aforementioned source, Bayern Munich will try and sign Sergi Roberto from Barcelona on a season-long loan deal before making the move permanent next season.

Like Barcelona, Bayern Munich are under financial pressure and cannot afford another permanent signing following Dayot Upamecano's arrival from RB Leipzig earlier this summer.

The Bavarian giants are keen on signing a right-back this season following a sub-par season from Frenchman Benjamin Pavard. The World Cup winner happens to be Bayern's only major right-back in the squad as Joshua Kimmich continues to operate in midfield.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have a surplus of right-backs after signing Emerson Royal from Real Betis this summer. Blaugrana now houses Sergi Roberto, Emerson and Sergino Dest as the three first-team right-backs in their squad.

Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for their fourth-choice captain Sergi Roberto. The La Masia graduate is into the final year of his Barcelona contract. The Catalan giants are keen to let him go this summer unless he agrees to sign a new deal on reduced wages.

Bayern Munich also chasing Barcelona's Sergino Dest

Bayern Munich are desperate to sign another right-back this summer. The Bundesliga champions were also rumored to have shown interest in signing Sergino Dest from Barcelona earlier this week.

Bayern Munich are looking to take advantage of the fact that Barcelona possess three right-backs. The Catalans desperately need funds and players in other positions to strengthen their squad for next season.

Despite Bayern Munich's interest in Dest, any deal for the 20-year-old American right-back is highly unlikely as Ronald Koeman rates him highly. Emerson Royal has just joined Barcelona and is therefore not an option either.

Sergi Roberto had an underwhelming season for Barcelona. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

This leaves Bayern Munich with Sergi Roberto. The 29-year-old featured just 15 times in the league for Barcelona due to injury troubles.

If Bayern Munich fail to land Sergi Roberto, they will be forced to play the likes of Bouna Sarr or youngsters Josip Stanisic and Chris Richards to cover up for Benjamin Pavard.

However, it is worth noting that Barcelona and Bayern Munich have a strong working relationship between them following Philippe Coutinho's loan deal.

