Barcelona star Gavi names only player who is ahead of Lamine Yamal in ‘best in the world’ debate right now

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has named Lionel Messi as the only player ahead of his teammate Lamine Yamal in the game currently. The 17-year-old produced a masterclass performance in the Supercopa Espana final against holders Real Madrid last week.

Yamal opened the scoring for Barca in a comprehensive 5-2 win over Los Blancos. He continued his good work back home in Copa del Rey Round of 16 action as Hansi Flick's side saw off Real Betis 5-1 at home. Five different Barca players scored in the game, including Yamal and Gavi.

Heaping praise on his young compatriot, Gavi - who recently returned from a long injury layoff - said about Yamal:

"For me, (he) is the best in the world, behind only (Lionel) Messi."

However, the Spaniard dismissed comparisons with the legendary Messi:

"Lamine is very good, the best at the moment. But it is foolish to compare him to Messi, because there will only be one. He's unique, just like there will only be one Xavi, an (Andres) Iniesta or (Sergio) Busquets. We have to make our own way."

Meanwhile, after a brief slump in form, Flick's side are back roaring again. Having won their first title of the season earlier this year, they are into the Copa del Rey last-eight. However, they have work to do in La Liga, trailing leaders Atletico Madrid (44) by six points after 19 games.

How has Lamine Yamal fared for Barcelona this season?

Barcelona attacker Lamine Yamal

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal is widely regarded as one of the best young players in the game currently. The youngster enjoyed a breakthrough 2023-24 campaign under club legend Xavi.

Having registered seven goals and nine assists in 50 games across competitions, Yamal continued his good form at Euro 2024. The teenager scored a goal and provided four assists as La Roja reigned supreme at the European Championship for a record fourth time.

Yamal has continued in the same vein this season under new boss Hansi Flick, who replaced Xavi at the start of the season. In fact, he has already exceeded his numbers from last season, and the current campaign is only halfway through.

In 24 games across competitions, Yamal has registered nine goals and 13 assists, with the youngster providing a goal contribution in four different competitions. That includes five goals and 10 assists in the top flight as Barca look to dethrone holders Los Blancos.

