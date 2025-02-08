Barcelona star and Hansi Flick involved in heated exchange after changes to starting XI - Reports

Barcelona shot-stopper Inaki Pena has reportedly been involved in a heated exchange with coach Hansi Flick. Pena was seen as a natural replacement for Marc-Andre ter Stegen after the German goalkeeper injured his right knee during Barcelona's 5-1 thumping of Villarreal in LaLiga on September 22, 2024.

However, newly signed goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has featured in eight games this season, seemingly cementing himself as Flick's preferred option.

Szczesny is best known for his time at Juventus, where he kept 103 clean sheets in 252 games and bagged three Serie A titles, three Italian Cups, and two Italian Super Cups. The Polish goalkeeper also had stints at Arsenal, AS Roma, and Brentford.

According to a report by Diario SPORT, Inaki Pena recently sought a conversation with Hansi Flick to understand his sudden fall in the pecking order. The discourse turned uncomfortable, with Flick citing an instance of impunctuality from the Spanish goalkeeper before the Supercopa de Espana semi-final against Athletic Club. Barca won the game 2-0 on January 8.

Pena, meanwhile, pointed out instances of tardiness shown by other players in the starting lineup who weren't prosecuted like the Spaniard. The aforementioned report added that the interaction left Pena with bitter taste and that the 25-year-old isn't considering his future with the Catalan giants anymore.

Inaki Pena is a La Masia graduate who made his debut for the senior side in their 4-2 win over Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League on November 1 (2022). Overall, he has played 44 games for the club, keeping 10 clean sheets and winning the LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, and two Supercopas de Espana with them.

Prior reports claimed that Barcelona were eager to secure a new deal with Pena, whose contract expires in the summer of 2026. However, given the current situation, it seems like penning down a new contract with the Spaniard will be an ordeal.

“I also make sure that he is prepared for the future” - When Wojciech Szczesny opened up about his relationship with Inaki Pena at Barcelona

Wojciech Szczesny and Inaki Pena - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Barcelona signed Wojciech Szczesny as an emergency replacement for the injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen in October 2024. La Blaugrana utilized a LaLiga rule that allows clubs to sign free agents as replacements for players with long-term injuries, even after Deadline Day. Szczesny came back from retirement to secure a one-season deal with Barca.

Szczesny spoke about Inaki Pena in the press conference ahead of Barcelona's 2-2 home draw against Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League on January 29. The Pole told Movistar (via Barca Blaugranes):

“My relationship with Iñaki Peña has always been good. I also make sure that he is prepared for the future that lies ahead at the club."

Till now, Szczesny has played eight games for Barca, conceding eight goals and securing four clean sheets.

