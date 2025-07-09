Barcelona star hints club could force him to leave this summer

Ronald Araujo has hinted that Barcelona could force him to leave this summer. The Uruguayan's future at Camp Nou has been subject to speculation for a while.

Ad

Recent reports have suggested that Araujo has a €60m release clause in his deal, active from July 1 to July 15 this year. The Catalans, interestingly, are well stocked in defence, and the 26-year-old represents the opportunity to raise some cash this summer.

Araujo's release clause has generated interest from some of his suitors, including Juventus. It was recently suggested that Bianconeri manager, Igor Tudor, has requested the club to sign the Uruguayan defender.

Ad

Trending

Araujo missed the first half of the 2024-25 campaign due to injury, and struggled to break into the first team upon his return. Barcelona have a settled center-back pairing in Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez, which has complicated matters for the Uruguayan.

Araujo has now returned to pre-season training ahead of schedule, perhaps suggesting his desire to continue his stay at Camp Nou. When asked by Mundo Deportivo outside the Catalans' training ground if he was staying at the club, the Uruguayan gave a straightforward response.

Ad

“For me, yes,” said Araujo.

It has been reported that Juventus are preparing a €25-30m offer for Araujo this summer. However, the Serie A giants are yet to approach Barcelona, and there have been no indications that the Catalans would sanction a cut-price deal for the Uruguayan.

Have Barcelona suffered a setback in their pursuit of Luis Diaz?

Luis Diaz.

Bayern Munich are preparing a €80m offer for Luis Diaz this summer, according to BILD. The report adds that the Bavarians are offering a further €20m in achievable add-ons, while the Colombian is also ready to move to the Allianz Arena.

Ad

Diaz is a long-term target for Barcelona, who have accelerated their efforts to secure his services following their disappointing pursuit of Nico Williams. The Spanish forward appeared set for a move to Camp Nou, before snubbing them to sign a new deal with Athletic Bilbao instead.

The Catalans are eager to sign a new left-forward this summer, and have now turned back to Luis Diaz. Bayern Munich's emergence, however, could spell trouble for the LaLiga champions.

Barcelona do not have the financial might to go head-to-head with the Bundesliga champions, who are determined to get their man this summer. The Bavarians have even offered to triple Diaz's wages, and the player has given his green signal to the move.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More