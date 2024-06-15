Barcelona star Lamine Yamal becomes youngest player to appear in European Championships after starting Euro 2024 clash vs Croatia

Barcelona's 16-year-old right winger Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to appear in the European Championships after starting in Spain's Euro 2024 clash with Croatia. The game is being played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Saturday, June 15.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The La Masia graduate, who joined the Blaugrana's A team in 2023, set the record at 16 years and 338 days. He got his first senior international call-up in September 2023 from coach Luis de la Fuente for the 2024 Euros qualifiers.

On his senior debut for Spain, he scored against Georgia, making him the youngest player and goalscorer for La Roja. At 16 years and 57 days, Lamine Yamal became the youngest goalscorer in Euro qualifying, breaking former Welsh winger Gareth Bale's record, who scored at the age of 17 years and 83 days.

Speaking about the 16-year-old winger ahead of Euro 2024, manager Luis de la Fuente said (as per Diario AS):

"Lamine Yamal is very young. He has a talent that only a chosen few have.

"But, when his performance level drops, the criticism is fierce. So we try to educate him, he’s a special footballer. You all assume Nico Williams and Lamine will play. If they don’t play, there may be a surprise for you."

Spain have won the UEFA European Championship thrice, in 1964, 2008 and 2012.

Lamine Yamal breaks another record at Euro 2024

The first half of the match between Spain and Croatia saw La Roja lead 3-0. They opened their scoring in the 29th minute, with captain Alvaro Morata's goal from an assist by Fabian Ruiz, who netted the second three minutes later.

Dani Carvajal scored the third moments before the end of the first half from an assist by Lamine Yamal. With thaat, the La Masia graduate became the youngest assist provider in the tournament.

Yamal could break and make a couple of more records in the championship, which include becoming the youngest goalscorer and finalist.