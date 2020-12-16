Barcelona star Lionel Messi close to joining PSG - Reports

According to Talksport, there is a 'real possibility' that PSG could sign Lionel Messi from Barcelona in 2021.

The Argentine talisman was desperate to leave the Catalan giants over the summer but was forced to stay due to his enormous €700 million release clause. He has now entered the final year of his contract, which expires in 2021.

Lionel Messi has been eager to leave Barcelona since the end of last season. The Blaugrana endured a disappointing 2019-20 season that saw them finish second in La Liga. They were also humiliated in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League as Bayern Munich thrashed them 8-2.

Lionel Messi was further angered by the way that Barcelona handled certain situations off the field. He was infuriated with the way that the club parted ways with close friend and veteran striker Luis Suarez, who was unceremoniously shown the exit door.

The 33-year-old was heavily linked with a reunion with former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. His representatives were, however, unable to find a way out of his €700 million release clause, which essentially ruled out a move away from Catalunya.

Manchester City are now planning to wait till the summer of 2021 to resume their pursuit of Messi.

PSG are in pole position to sign Barcelona star Lionel Messi next summer

Lionel Messi been frustrated with life at Barcelona and will likely depart the club soon

A report on Talksport now suggests that PSG have entered the race for Lionel Messi, adding that the Ligue 1 giants are planning on stocking up Messi shirts for the club's superstore ahead of a possible move.

The French champions are said to be increasingly confident of landing the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Lionel Messi's former Barcelona team-mate and current PSG forward Neymar recently admitted that he would love to play with the Argentine again. The duo formed a deadly partnership at Barcelona between 2013 and 2017.

PSG are hoping to sign Lionel Messi as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid next summer. A big-money move for the Frenchman could be enough to prompt a bid for Messi.

Lionel Messi has cut a frustrated figure at Barcelona this season, despite the departure of club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, with whom he had multiple fallouts.

The Catalans are currently eighth in the La Liga table and will be hoping that their Argentine talisman can turn their fortunes around once more.