Barcelona star Lionel Messi to take a call on his future after hearing Joan Laporta's plans - Reports

Barcelona star Lionel Messi’s future continues to be the talk of the town, but the Argentinean’s next move will depend on new president Joan Laporta’s plans.

According to Sports Mole via Mundo Deportivo, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner is waiting to hear Joan Laporta’s plans for guiding Barcelona back to glory. Lionel Messi will then take a call on his future based on the Barcelona president’s ideas.

The Argentinean attempted to leave the Catalans last season, but a move was ultimately blocked by the club. Lionel Messi’s current contract expires at the end of the season and the Barcelona skipper was widely expected to leave the club in the summer.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain were tipped as probable destinations for Messi. However, Laporta winning the club's presidential elections seems to have put those plans on hold.

Lionel Messi burst onto the scene at Barcelona during Laporta’s previous reign as club president. The club were enjoying the most successful years in their recent history during that time. It is believed that the Argentinean also has a good relationship with the Spanish politician.

Laporta’s appointment as the new Blaugrana president has vastly increased the chances of Lionel Messi staying at the Camp Nou. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner is already free to negotiate a pre-agreement with potential suitors, but it is believed that he is warming up to a contract extension at Barcelona instead.

Lionel Messi is still waiting for the proposal of President Laporta, although fighting for titles is currently the most important for the Argentine. For Messi, the sporting project is most important and he already knows he'll earn less that he currently does if he renews. [md] pic.twitter.com/jDX5zyR2zS — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 1, 2021

The Argentinean, though, has already submitted a set of demands that need to be fulfilled for him to extend his stay at the club. These demands include a greater emphasis on youth players at the club among other requirements. Lionel Messi is now waiting on Laporta’s response to his demands and the Barcelona skipper will plan his next move based on how the current president acts.

Lionel Messi continues to be an indispensable player for Barcelona

Manchester City and PSG continue to wait on the Argentinean’s decision and are expected to be in the race for the Barcelona skipper’s signature should he become a free agent in the summer.

However, Lionel Messi could also put pen to paper on a new deal at Camp Nou if Laporta manages to align his plans for the future with the player’s requirements.

📰 [MD] | Lionel Messi is awaiting Laporta's proposal, while PSG and City have already presented their sports projects and economic offers to him pic.twitter.com/jV1XCN4S2h — 𝘉𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘦𝘸𝘴 (@barcelonanws) April 4, 2021

The Argentinean has been an important player for his side this season, scoring 29 goals and picking up 13 assists from 37 games for the Catalans. As Lionel Messi continues to be indispensable for Barcelona, Laporta could gladly accept all of the Argentinean's requirements to keep the maestro at the club.