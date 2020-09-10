Lionel Messi often lives a quiet and private life off the pitch but the Barcelona star certainly plays his part in helping those around him. In a heartwarming gesture, Lionel Messi has gifted a young Arsenal fan in England a device a pair of glasses that can potentially change his life.

The Argentine star has partnered with technology giants OrCam to ensure that visually impaired children around the world are able to lead easier lives. Lionel Messi is known for his philanthropic nature and his new association with an organisation that is helping blind children will certainly boost the cause.

Mike is a ten-year-old Arsenal fan from London and was thrilled to find that Lionel Messi had presented him with a pair of glasses that could potentially change his life. The youngster is an aspiring footballer and will now become a part of OrCam's 'Dream Team' in association with Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi has stood up for several causes during his career in Barcelona and his work with visually impaired individuals will certainly help millions of people in need of assistance across the world.

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi sends young Arsenal fan a heartwarming gift

Lionel Messi has made several contributions off the pitch

Barcelona magician Lionel Messi also endorsed OrCam in his interviews with several media outlets after his gesture and vouched for the organisation's noble work. The Argentine star claimed that he drew inspiration from the people who participated in the programme and said that he will continue to meet the participants in Barcelona every year.

"Witnessing each of the members of the 'Dream Team' trying out the OrCam MyEye features, it was clear that this would be a life-changing device for each of them."

The Barcelona star heaped praise on OrCam for taking on a social cause and helping visually impaired people across the world in a unique and novel way.

Lionel Messi has sent blind 10-year-old Arsenal fan Mikey a life-changing pair of glasses worth £4,200.



"I am proud to be an OrCam Ambassador to truly make a difference for so many."

The new pair of glasses cost £4,200 and the cost has been taken care of by Lionel Messi. The Barcelona man also made the young fan's day by greeting the boy and ensuring that his financial needs are taken care of.

"The emotion was incredible. Meeting with this amazing group of people from around the world was truly a magical and inspiring moment."

Lionel Messi has had a difficult season

The Barcelona veteran has not had a particularly good season on the pitch and suffered immensely as his club was humiliated in the Champions League. Lionel Messi is unlikely to stay at Barcelona after 2021 and has made his intentions perfectly clear over the past two months.

Lionel Messi was ready to leave the club this summer but the Barcelona board's legal traps have managed to force the Argentine to stay at the club. Barcelona have appointed Ronald Koeman as their new manager and Lionel Messi will have to work with the Dutch tactician this season.

