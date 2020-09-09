Reports: Real Madrid furious with star forward Eden Hazard for Belgium trip

According to a report published by Spanish media outlet Diario AS, La Liga giants Real Madrid are not particularly happy with Eden Hazard and his decision to train with the Belgium national team. The former Chelsea star has decided to accompany Roberto Martinez and his squad for Belgium's UEFA Nations League fixtures and has not trained with Real Madrid.

Eden Hazard did not feature in a single game for Belgium in the new edition of the UEFA Nations League and the decision to select Eden Hazard for the national team's trips has baffled Real Madrid. Hazard has struggled with injuries this season and Real Madrid are worried that an excessive work-load can affect the Belgian forward's future at the club.

According to the Spanish media, Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane view Eden Hazard's week with Belgium as a liability to the club. Hazard has not particularly been the star of the show in Real Madrid's successful La Liga season and needs to do more to meet expectations at the club.

Real Madrid start their La Liga defence at the end of the month and will need to dig deep into their squad to cope with a hectic schedule. Zinedine Zidane has built an exciting squad at the club and will need Eden Hazard at his absolute best to maintain the club's lofty standards.

Real Madrid are not happy with Eden Hazard's behaviour

Zinedine Zidane will not be happy with Eden Hazard

Zinedine Zidane has been typically diplomatic about Eden Hazard's performances for Real Madrid so far. Hazard has not featured heavily for Real Madrid in the club's successful 2019-20 La Liga season and was out of action for a considerably long time with an ankle injury.

Eden Hazard started only 14 games for Real Madrid last season and will hope to play a bigger role in the Los Blancos setup this year. The former Chelsea star is yet to hit the heights he achieved in the Premier League and Zinedine Zidane will expect much more from his highly-rated superstar going into this season.

Both Eden Hazard and his compatriot Thibaut Courtois joined the Belgium national team for their recent fixtures in the UEFA Nations League. While Courtois returned to Real Madrid after Belgium's first game, Eden Hazard has stayed with Roberto Martinez's squad.

The likes of Luka Modric and Martin Odegaard stayed in the Spanish capital and trained with Zinedine Zidane and the rest of Real Madrid's squad. Eden Hazard decided to accompany his national team but was surprisingly left out of the starting eleven in all of Belgium's games.

The Belgian superstar scored only one goal for Real Madrid last season and was labelled a failure by the club's passionate fanbase. Eden Hazard did manage to put in some good performances towards the end of Real Madrid's season but will have to do much better to justify his price tag.

Eden Hazard did not enjoy his first season at Real Madrid

Real Madrid pipped an underwhelming Barcelona side to the La Liga title last season but are sure to face intense competition in Spain's domestic competitions. The likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are not in the best shape at the moment but can still stage a comeback this year.

Eden Hazard will have to play a pivotal role this season if Real Madrid have to succeed in the Champions League. The Belgian star has not hit the ground running at Real Madrid but still has plenty of time to turn his fortunes around at the club.

