Barcelona star Marc Casado provides response when asked if he'd return from injury before the end of the season

Barcelona's Marc Casado has given a positive response to an enquiry about his fitness. The Spanish midfielder has been one of the finds of the season for the Catalans. Unfortunately, Casado picked up a knock against Atletico Madrid over the weekend and is expected to be sidelined for a while.

Ad

The 21-year-old rose through the ranks at Camp Nou before establishing himself in the first team this season. Casado has registered one goal and six assists from 36 games across competitions this season. While he was a mainstay in the middle of the park for Barcelona earlier this season, Hansi Flick has recently preferred Frenkie de Jong ahead of him.

Nevertheless, the Spaniard remains a key figure for the Catalans, and his injury will be a big blow. Casado was in the starting XI for the weekend's LaLiga game against Atletico Madrid but had to be taken off in the 67th minute.

Ad

Trending

Barcelona have since confirmed that the player has suffered a partial ligament tear in his right knee. The injury is expected to keep the Spaniard out of action for two months.

On Tuesday, Marc Casado stopped at Ciutat Esportiva to sign autographs for fans and was asked if he would return before the end of the season.

"I hope so," Casado replied via Barca Universal.

Interestingly, the injury will not require surgery, so there's still hope that Casado could be back before the end of the campaign.

Ad

Will Marc Casado leave Barcelona this summer?

Hansi Flick

Marc Casado has expressed his desire to stay at Camp Nou throughout his footballing career. The Spanish midfielder is apparently a target for Chelsea and Manchester United this year.

Ad

The Blues are looking for an upgrade on Romeo Lavia, who has struggled to shake off his injury woes. The Red Devils, meanwhile, are planning a complete midfield overhaul, with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen expected to leave. Casado could be a fine option for the job.

However, speaking to Beteve as cited by Sports Mole, the Spaniard has suggested that he has no desire to leave the Catalans.

"I hope so. I want to spend my entire career at Barcelona and retire here. It's my dream, it's the club I love. I hope so. As I said, my goal is to stay here as long as possible and finish my career at Barcelona," said Casado.

Marc Casado is under contract with the LaLiga giants until 2028.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback