Barcelona star namedrops the 3 players he's excited to play with as he completes summer move from UCL rivals

Ilkay Gundogan has named the three Barcelona players he is excited to work with after his free transfer from Manchester City this summer.

The Germany international's addition has assumed added importance after the exit of club legend Sergio Busquets. In a recent interview, he was asked to name the players he was excited to play alongside.

Gundogan told the club's official media team (h/t @BarcaUniversal):

"Robert Lewandowski, Marc Ter Stegen and Pedri."

Pedri's technical brilliance is there for all to see. Gundogan would hope to partner the Spaniard in central midfield when Xavi Hernandez's side enters the 2023-24 season.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old has already played with Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Robert Lewandowski. He has played with the former for Die Mannschaft at the youth and senior levels.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski and Gundogan played 77 times together at Borussia Dortmund from 2011 to 2014. The Polish superstar is still showing the same efficacy as he was during his 20s at Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

'Lewa' won the Pichichi trophy last season with 23 goals in 34 league games. Ter Stegen too had a campaign to remember, where he matched the record for most clean sheets in a single La Liga season (26).

Ilkay Gundogan says he has fulfilled his dream by joining Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan has said that it has been his 'dream' to be able to play for Barcelona.

The German midfielder spent seven wildly successful years at the Etihad, where he won 14 trophies, including the UEFA Champions League. But an offer to join the club he had supported as a kid was too good for him to turn down.

Speaking to the aforementioned source, the former Borussia Dortmund star said:

"It’s a dream to be at Barça. I remember when I was a child and I saw Rijkaard and Pep’s Barça. I’m a Barça fan, I’ve always followed it closely every season and I’m very happy and very proud to be part of this team."

Gundogan would have been 12 years old when Frank Rijkaard took charge of the Catalan team in 2003. He was at the helm until 2008, winning two La Liga titles, two Supercopa de Espana and the 2005-06 UEFA Champions League in the process.

The Dutchman was replaced by Pep Guardiola, who perfected the tiki-taka tactics that were first ushered in at Camp Nou by Johan Cruijff when he became Barcelona's manager.

A wildly successful period followed, where Guardiola won 14 trophies in four seasons, including a record six trophies in the 2009 calendar year. He made Gundogan his first signing at Manchester City in the summer of 2016.