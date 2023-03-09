Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski issues update on his long-term future at the Catalan club

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has opened up on his long-term future at the Catalan club.

The Poland international made a controversial move to join the Blaugrana last summer from Bayern Munich for €50 million. He has enjoyed himself at Camp Nou, having scored 25 goals and provided six assists in 31 games across competitions this season.

However, Barcelona have endured a mixed season as they were knocked out of both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

The Blaugrana, however, have done well in La Liga as they enjoy a nine-point cushion over Real Madrid at the top of the table with 14 matches remaining.

Lewandowski has claimed that he wants to stay at the Catalan club for as long as possible if he can maintain his level. The Polish hitman told Barca Magazine, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo:

“Now I don’t think about it because I know I can still play at a high level for a few more years. How many will they be? We’ll see. I’m sure it’s not one or two, it’ll be more. It would be great if it was as long as possible.”

The former Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund striker has also claimed that Barcelona are much more than a club. He said:

“Here in Barcelona, right now I understand the meaning of More than a Club. When you are inside and you see how everything works, how people work, how you take care of yourself, you understand exactly what it means.”

Lewandowski currently tops the La Liga scoring charts with 15 goals in 20 outings.

Brazilian wonderkid on potential transfer amidst interest from Barcelona

Brazilian wonderkid Vitor Roque has claimed that he is ready for a move to Europe amid interest from Barcelona.

The Athletico Paranaense sensation has been linked with a host of clubs in Europe, but the Brazilian is eyeing a move to the Catalan club.

Speaking to Globo Esporte, Roque said that he is ready for his big break in European football. He said:

"I definitely feel prepared to play in Europe. I work for it. I'm focused on getting there as prepared as possible. If ending up going to Barca comes to fruition, it will be a great joy for my family and for me ... for this reason, I have to continue working hard and hope that everything will come to fruition over time."

The highly-rated youngster has also claimed that he would love to play alongside Barcelona attacker Robert Lewandowski. He added:

"If I had a footballer by my side of this level, I would try to learn as much as I could. If this ends up happening, I'm sure it will be very important for my career. It would be something wonderful."

Roque is just 18 years of age and has already made 54 appearances for Cruzeiro and Athletico Paranaense combined, scoring 14 times in the process.

