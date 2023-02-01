Barcelona star spotted arriving in Portugal ahead of deadline day transfer

Barcelona right-back Hector Bellerin was recently spotted in Lisbon ahead of a potential transfer to Portuguese club Sporting CP. The move follows his summer transfer to the Catalan outfit, but Bellerin has only made one start in La Liga this season.

At his press conference on Tuesday, January 31, Barcelona manager Xavi confirmed that Bellerin had requested a transfer due to his lack of game time this season.

A move to Sporting could provide the former Arsenal footballer with the chance to play more regularly.

B24 @B24PT Bellerín já está em Lisboa para reforçar o Sporting 📸 Bellerín já está em Lisboa para reforçar o Sporting 📸 https://t.co/oQRMaB5nkO

Barca are reportedly attempting to acquire Julian Araujo from LA Galaxy as a potential replacement for Hector Bellerin. However, time is running out for the Catalan club to make the transfer, making it increasingly unlikely that it will be completed before the transfer window closes.

If a deal cannot be reached, Xavi will be left with Sergi Roberto, Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, and Alejandro Balde as his right-back options for the remainder of the season. All four players can play in that position if required, but the manager will be hoping to replace Bellerin with another natural full-back.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #DeadlineDay



Barcelona have already approved the deal. Hector Bellerín, just landed in Lisbon with his agent and on his way to the medical tests as new Sporting player 🟢Barcelona have already approved the deal. Hector Bellerín, just landed in Lisbon with his agent and on his way to the medical tests as new Sporting player 🟢✅ #DeadlineDayBarcelona have already approved the deal. https://t.co/4kPWIa15El

With the clock ticking, Xavi will need to make a decision soon as to which player is best suited to fill the void.

Sporting were reportedly in need of a right-back and Bellerin could be the perfect fit to help bolster their defensive line. With the transfer window shutting in mere hours, Bellerin will need to move quickly to complete the move.

Barcelona and La Liga continue fights in court

The relationship between Barcelona and La Liga has reached an all-time low with public exchanges of words between presidents Joan Laporta and Javier Tebas.

Barcelona are frustrated with the Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations imposed by La Liga, which they believe limits their ability to sign new players and maintain competitiveness.

According to Barca Universal, the Catalan side took La Liga to court in order to challenge the league's decision to decline the registration of young player Gavi with the first team. The court ruled in favor of Barcelona, forcing La Liga to officially register Gavi as part of the senior team. However, La Liga has decided to appeal the court's decision, much to the Blaugrana's frustration.

Rather than move into the transfer market, the club will reportedly focus its energy on locking down new deals for players who are already part of the team, namely Gavi and Araujo.

Poll : 0 votes