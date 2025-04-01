Barcelona star could be used as starter against Atletico Madrid to confuse Diego Simeone's side: Reports

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick could reportedly name Ferran Torres in his starting XI to face Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-finals on April 2. The German manager is keen to start the Spanish attacker in an attempt to surprise Diego Simeone's side.

The first leg of the semi-final clash between the Blaugrana and Atletico Madrid took place last month, an eight-goal thriller that ended in a 4-4 draw. According to SPORT (via Barca Universal), Flick plans to start Torres against Atleti in the second leg on Wednesday to throw his opponents off their game.

Despite not being a regular starter, Torres has stepped up and put in some impressive performances for the Blaugrana this season. The 25-year-old has struggled to break into the starting lineup with competition from the likes of Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, and Robert Lewandowski.

The Barcelona front three have been in scintillating form this season, with 78 goals and 41 assists between them across all competitions. Yamal and Raphinha seem high on the list of favorites for the 2025 Ballon d'Or as well.

Of the 34 appearances he's made this term, Torres has started just 11 games. However, the Spain international has scored 15 goals. He has recently been on a great run as well, scoring five in Barcelona's last five LaLiga fixtures.

The Spanish attacker, who scored a hat-trick against Valencia in the quarterfinal, is tipped to start up front ahead of Lewandowski alongside Raphinha and Yamal against Atletico.

Hansi Flick provides fitness update on 2 Barcelona stars ahead of Atletico Madrid clash

Hansi Flick has offered updates on Raphinha and Pau Cubarsi's fitness ahead of his side's Copa del Rey showdown against Atlético Madrid. There were concerns over whether the Barcelona duo would play against Simeone's side.

Cubarsi was forced off in the 41st minute of the first leg of Spain's UEFA Nations League quarter-final first-leg clash against the Netherlands due to an ankle injury. He missed the second leg and returned to the club.

Meanwhile, Raphinha remained an unused substitute in Barcelona's 4-1 win over Girona last weekend, causing speculation over his fitness. However, Flick has now confirmed that the two players are ready to start against Atleti.

He said at a press conference (via Barca Blaugranes):

“[Raphinha] is already recovered to play tomorrow. Absolutely. [Cubarsí] is ready to start, just like Raphinha. We’ve given him time to recover, and I think it was the right decision. He’ll be ready tomorrow.”

Cubarsi played nine minutes in Barca's 4-1 win over Girona on Sunday,

