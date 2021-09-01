Barcelona stars accept to take a wage cut amid financial difficulties 

Barcelona stars Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets have agreed to lower their salaries to help the club register new arrival Sergio Aguero. The Catalans currently find themselves amid massive financial difficulties.

The pair have joined Gerard Pique, who was the first Barcelona player to have his wages reduced earlier this summer. Pique's actions helped the Catalan giants register new arrivals Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia before the start of the 2021-22 La Liga season.

Barcelona confirmed on their official website that Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have taken wage cuts to help the club register Sergio Aguero. The official statement reads as follows:

"The salary reductions for Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, two of the four first team captains, signed this Tuesday have allowed FC Barcelona to achieve two objectives: the registration of Sergio Agüero with the Spanish Football League (LFP) and to extend the Club's limit with regards to financial fair play regulations."

Despite coming in as a free transfer this summer, Barcelona were in no rush to register Sergio Aguero. The former Manchester City forward is not expected to be in action any time soon due to his long-term injury. However, the Argentine international might not have played for Barcelona without Busquets and Alba's sacrifice.

Barcelona are in the midst of a financial crisis caused by the mismanagement of former president Josep Bartomeu alongside the ongoing global pandemic. Most notably, the Catalan giants could not afford to offer Lionel Messi a new deal. This saw the six-time Ballon d'Or winner join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer.

Barcelona had a busy transfer deadline day

Due to their bleak finances, Barcelona had a very busy transfer deadline day. The Blaugrana aimed to get rid of some of their fringe players and stars who were on massive wages.

In one of the biggest deadline day deals, Barcelona allowed Antoine Griezmann to rejoin Atletico Madrid on loan for the 2021-22 season. The deal carries an obligation for the Rojiblancos to make the move permanent next summer for a mere €40 million. As his replacement, Barcelona have signed Sevilla forward Luuk de Jong on loan.

There were two other major outgoings as well. Barcelona sold Ilaix Moriba to RB Leipzig for €16 million and also sold Emerson Royal to Tottenham Hotspur for €25 million. Both deals also involve add-ons that could see the Catalans earn more money in the future.

Barcelona managed to generate some revenue in the dying moments of the transfer window which will help the club get out of their financial mess. The wage cuts undertaken by three of their captains are also expected to help the club out.

Despite selling some of their fringe players, Barcelona failed to get rid of the likes of Samuel Umtiti and Miralem Pjanic. The duo, who are among the highest earners at the club, have already been deemed surplus to requirements by manager Ronald Koeman.

