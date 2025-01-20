Barcelona strike agreement with Manchester United star over surprise January switch: Reports

Spanish giants Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. The Englishman has been sidelined by United head coach Ruben Amorim and has made just 19 starts this season across competitions.

Marcus Rashford is a Manchester United academy graduate who made his senior team debut in 2016. Over the years, the Englishman has developed into one of the most lethal wingers in Europe. Overall, he has racked up 138 goals and 63 assists in 426 club games across competitions. Rashford has also won the UEFA Europa League, two English FA Cups, two English League Cups, and the English Super Cup.

However, he has been left out of the Red Devils' squad in recent weeks and he has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

As per Diario Sport, Barcelona have reached an agreement with Rashford to sign him on loan from Manchester United in January. However, the Catalan giants are waiting for their wage bill to free up before making an official bid.

At present, Barcelona have only two specialist left wingers - Ansu Fati and Raphinha. Although Raphinha is arguably in the form of his life, Ansu Fati has been lackluster and linked with a move away from the club in the coming transfer window. Therefore, Rashford's services will help Hansi Flick add depth to the frontline.

Marcus Rashford confirms that he wants to leave Manchester United amid interest from Barcelona

Last month, Marcus Rashford spoke to journalist Henry Winter and confirmed that he was ready for a new challenge away from Manchester United. Although Rashford asserted that he had nothing against his childhood club, he confessed that the situation was "already bad."

“For me, personally, I think I'm ready for a new challenge and the next steps. When I leave it's going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person. If I know that a situation is already bad I'm not going to make it worse. I've seen how other players have left in the past and I don't want to be that person. When I leave I'll make a statement and it will be from me,” he said.

The Englishman added:

“I’m halfway through my career. I don’t expect my peak to be now. I've had nine years so far in the Premier League and that’s taught me a lot, that’s helped me grow as a player and as a person. So I don't have any regrets from the last nine years. I won’t have any regrets going forward because I take things day by day and sometimes bad things happen, sometimes good things happen. I just try and keep a fine balance.”

In addition to Barcelona, other European giants like AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and Juventus are keeping an eye on the Englishman.

