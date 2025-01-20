"Not going to put out a player I don’t believe is the best for the team" - Manchester United boss explains decision to not use Marcus Rashford

Ruben Amorim has revealed that Marcus Rashford has made the decision not to play for Manchester United again. He confirmed that the Englishman will not be recalled regardless of the club's form.

Following the 3-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday, January 19, Amorim told the media that he did not want the focus to be on Rashford. The Portuguese manager added that leaving the 27-year-old out is in the best interests of the team.

"It is his choice [not to play]," Amorim said. "I don’t want to focus on this bad moment because in the games we lost, Rashford is not here. I don't want to put this moment on Rashford. Rashford is out of this moment because he is not playing. No matter what, I am not going to put out a player I don’t believe is the best for the team."

Marcus Rashford has not played for Manchester United since he was dropped from the squad for the derby against Manchester City on December 15. He was in the squad for the loss to Newcastle United on Decemebr 30 but remained on the bench.

Marcus Rashford confirms he wants to leave Manchester United

Marcus Rashford spoke to journalist Henry Winter last month and admitted that he was looking for a new challenge. He stated that he had nothing against the club and told the English journalist:

“For me, personally, I think I'm ready for a new challenge and the next steps. When I leave it's going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person. If I know that a situation is already bad I'm not going to make it worse. I've seen how other players have left in the past and I don't want to be that person. When I leave I'll make a statement and it will be from me.”

“I’m halfway through my career. I don’t expect my peak to be now. I've had nine years so far in the Premier League and that’s taught me a lot, that’s helped me grow as a player and as a person. So I don't have any regrets from the last nine years. I won’t have any regrets going forward because I take things day by day and sometimes bad things happen, sometimes good things happen. I just try and keep a fine balance.”

Manchester United are open to selling Marcus Rashford but the forward is yet to agree terms with any club. Barcelona, Juventus and AC Milan have been linked with the forward.

