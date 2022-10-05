Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski’s wife Anna meets PSG attacker Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela in Paris; pictures emerge

Anna Lewandowska, the wife of Barcelona frontman, met Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi's spouse Antonela Roczuzzo during the recently-concluded Paris Fashion Week.

Paris Fashion Week, which commenced on September 26, came to a close on Tuesday (October 4). Nicolas Ghesquiere, the director of the house of Louis Vuitton, capped the event by presenting his summer/spring 2022 collection.

A host of Grade-A celebrities were spotted at Louis Vuitton's show on Tuesday. Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas and Bollywood star Deepika Padukone took a front-row seat at the event.

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo and Robert Lewandowski's spouse Anna Lewandowska were also in attendance. The two WAGS appear to have been invited by Louis Vuitton itself.

Antonela and Anna were joined by Cesc Fabregas' partner Daniella Semaan as well. Lewandowski's better half even shared an image of all three of them together on her Instagram account.

Lewandowska's post has garnered over 34,000 likes on the social media platform at the time of writing. Both Antonela and Daniella have left heart emojis in the comments section as well.

Antonela, who boasts over 20 million followers on Instagram, also posted pictures from Louis Vuitton's show. While Lewandowska did not feature in any of those images, Messi's partner can be seen posing with Fabregas' wife.

Lewandowska is a practitioner of Karate and has won several accolades in martial arts competitions. She also launched her cosmetics brand Phlov in 2019 and has made a name for herself as an entrepreneur.

Antonela, on the other hand, has endorsed various brands and products as a model. She can often be seen promoting Alo, an American clothing brand, on her social media.

Rumors of a return to Barcelona for PSG's Lionel Messi are rife

Meanwhile, PSG superstar Lionel Messi continues to be linked with a return to Barcelona. There have been suggestions that the Argentinean icon already has an agreement to re-join the Catalans.

However, the PSG attacker's entourage have denied claims that a return to Barcelona is on the cards for him. Messi will reportedly only make a decision regarding his future after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Messi was forced to put an end to his 21-year association with Barcelona last year. La Liga's wage rules meant that the Blaugrana could no longer afford to keep the player on their books.

PSG took advantage of the situation by luring the 35-year-old to the Parc des Princes on a free transfer. Barcelona, though, are keen to bring him back to Camp Nou soon.

