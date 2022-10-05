PSG superstar Lionel Messi's camp responds to rumors linking 7-time Ballon d'Or winner with sensational return to Barcelona - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi's entourage has denied claims that the player has an agreement to join Barcelona next summer, according to TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul.

Lionel Messi put an end to his 21-year association with Barcelona last year before joining PSG on a free transfer. La Liga restrictions meant that the Blaugrana could no longer afford to keep the forward.

However, the Catalans are determined to take the Argentinean icon back to Camp Nou soon. There have been suggestions that they are already working on a deal to re-sign La Pulga.

Reliable journalist Veronica Brunati claimed on Tuesday (October 4) that Messi will return to Camp Nou next year. The news has sent Barcelona fans into a frenzy as they await the return of the forward.

However, it might be too early for the Blaugrana supporters to celebrate as nothing is set in stone yet. Gaston Edul of TyC Sports has seemingly rubbished claims that Messi already has an agreement to re-join the La Liga giants. He wrote on Twitter:

"From Lionel Messi's environment, they deny an agreement with Barcelona. The information came from the club. Messi is thinking about his year ahead at PSG (Champions League) and the World Cup. PSG are going to insist a lot with his renewal."

Messi has his current contract with Les Parisiens expiring next summer, but there is an option to extend it by another 12 months. However, he does not reportedly want to make a decision regarding his future until after the FIFA World Cup.

The former Barcelona superstar will take part in his fifth World Cup tournament in Qatar next month. While he has won a plethora of trophies with club and country, the World Cup is one that has evaded him so far.

The 35-year-old will thus go into the latest edition of the World Cup with the hope of finally getting his hands on the trophy. He has notably been in fine form ahead of the tournament.

Messi has scored seven goals and provided eight assists from 12 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians this term.

Fabrizio Romano weighs in on PSG superstar Lionel Messi's potential return to Barcelona

Apart from Gaston Edul, Fabrizio Romano has also claimed that Lionel Messi is yet to make a decision regarding his future. The reliable journalist maintains that the player will only take the call next year.

Messi's camp guaranteed that no decision has been made & nothing is advanced yet. Sources close to Lionel Messi insist he will decide his future in 2023, not now. Barcelona, already discussing internally of his return — and PSG will really try to extend his contract.

PSG are said to be keen to retain the Argentinean's services beyond next summer. The Catalans, on the other hand, are determined to see him retire at Camp Nou.

