"July 1 2023, Lionel Messi will be a Barca player" - Reliable journalist drops bombshell update about PSG superstar Lionel Messi's potential return to Barcelona 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi will re-sign for Barcelona next summer, according to Argentinian journalist Veronica Brunati.

The reliable journalist tweeted that the 35-year-old will join the Blaugrana on July 1, 2023, when his contract expires with his current club. She wrote:

"July 1, 2023, Lionel #Messi will be a Barça player."

Lionel Messi left Barcelona last summer on a free transfer. The Catalonian giants could no longer afford to keep him on their books due to La Liga restrictions on their finances.

The Argentina icon had scored 672 goals in 778 appearances for Barca during that time while also winning ten La Liga championships and four Champions League titles. Following his departure from the club where he became an all-time great, Lionel Messi signed for PSG on a two-year contract.

Lionel Messi endured a difficult debut campaign at the Parc des Princes. He was even booed by a section of his own supporters after the club were dumped out of the Champions League by Real Madrid.

However, the diminutive attacker has started this season in much finer form, scoring seven times and providing eight assists in his 12 games so far.

PSG do have the option to extend the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's contract but Brunati clearly feels that the forward will return to the Camp Nou next season.

Xavi claims that PSG forward Lionel Messi knows that Barcelona 'is his home'

Speculation has begun to mount over the future of one of the greatest players of all time, with the upcoming World Cup on the horizon. The Qatari tournament may be Messi's final chance to win football's biggest international tournament.

The Argentine appears to be in ominous form for PSG. Meanwhile, Barcelona have undergone a squad overhaul of sorts since his departure last summer and manager Xavi Hernandez was once again asked about his former teammate.

The legendary midfielder commented (as per The Mirror):

“With Leo, let's see, but it's not the moment to talk about it right now. You know the love I have for him. He is a friend and I will always wish him the best."

“Barca is his home, but we're not doing him any favors speaking about [his future], either. Let's leave him in peace to enjoy his time in Paris and wish him all the best.”

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has already made his feelings on Messi's return clear. He stated over the summer:

"I would hope that the Messi chapter isn't over. I think it's our responsibility to try to, find a moment to fix that chapter, which is still open and hasn't closed, so it turns out like it should have, and that it has a more beautiful ending."

