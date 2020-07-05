Barcelona suffer blow as Inter Milan director says Lautaro Martinez has no desire to leave

Barcelona's dreams of signing Lautaro Martinez have been squashed yet again as Inter Milan's director rules the transfer out in a new interview.

Barcelona has not been able to sign a replacement for Luis Suarez and needs a young striker to fill the Uruguayan's shoes.

Lautaro Martinez has been linked to Barcelona

In yet another twist to the long-drawn Lautaro Martinez transfer saga, Inter Milan director Beppe Marotta has claimed that the Argentine striker has never expressed any interest in joining Barcelona.

Lautaro Martinez has been linked with a move to Barcelona for well over two months now. In an interview with DAZN, the Inter Milan executive claimed that Martinez has never wanted to leave the Italian club.

Barcelona has been heavily linked with a transfer for Lautaro Martinez in the upcoming transfer window. The young striker has expressed his desire to join Barcelona and play alongside his fellow South American stars on a few occasions in the past.

The new interview introduces yet another element of doubt into the transfer. Barcelona's transfer policy has been the subject of much debate and Inter Milan's refusal to let its star striker leave will hinder Barcelona's future plans.

Barcelona's attempt to sign Lautaro Martinez hits yet another roadblock

Lautaro Martinez has been excellent for Inter Milan

Barcelona has faltered in its attempts to sign Lautaro Martinez and Inter Milan seems intent on keeping the young striker at the club. The Catalans are big fans of the Argentine and have identified Martinez as the ideal replacement for ageing Barcelona striker Luis Suarez.

The Inter Milan director, however, poured cold water over Barcelona's ambitions and claimed that the striker does not want to leave the club.

“Lautaro has not shown the slightest desire to leave. Aside from dates and deadlines, the clearest situation is that Inter do not want to sell their champions or interesting young talents. If the player were to ask to leave, we would evaluate that together, but so far, that request has not arrived."

Inter insist that Barcelona must pay the €111million release clause for Lautaro Martinez 💸



Transfer Talk 👇https://t.co/LvSwSIt5DB — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 19, 2020

Barcelona is currently waiting for Lautaro Martinez's current release clause to expire. The Argentine striker's release clause is worth €111 million and will expire on the 7th of July.

Lautaro Martinez has indicated that he wants to join Barcelona over the past few months and the Catalans are hoping that Inter Milan will reduce the striker's transfer fee.

Inter Milan's executives, however, are in no mood to let their best young talent slip from their hands.

“I believe that, being a young player, it can boost his career to continue playing for a while longer at Inter. Being an Inter player means being part of a big club and that ought to be reason enough for him to feel proud.”

Lautaro Martinez would like to play with Lionel Messi

Lautaro Martinez has established a good relationship with Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and has revealed that he would like to play alongside his compatriot more often. Barcelona would also benefit from Lautaro Martinez's signature, given that the striker is young and offers a potent alternative to a struggling Luis Suarez.

Barcelona is currently 7 points away from the top of the table and is struggling to keep up with a clinical Real Madrid outfit. The Catalan club is also in a dire financial situation and may well miss out on the Argentine striker's signature in the coming weeks.

