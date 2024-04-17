Barcelona suffer exit from 2 competitions after Champions League quarter-final loss vs PSG

Barcelona squandered a two-goal lead in their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Estadi Lluis Companys yesterday (April 16). As a result, they were knocked out of the Champions League as well as the expanded FIFA Club World Cup.

The FIFA Club World Cup was initially opened to only the winner of the Champions League but will now feature all four semi-finalists. The missed opportunity for extra revenue will come as a blow to the cash-strapped Catalans.

The Catalan side endured a disappointing evening in front of their fans and relinquished the away victory (3-2) they brought from France over PSG. An early goal from Brazilian wideman Raphinia gave the hosts the lead on the night after 16 minutes.

Barcelona was down to ten men shortly after the goal when Ronald Araujo was sent off for bringing down Bradley Barcola in the 29th minute. The Parisians would restore parity before half-time through former Blaugrana wideman Ousmane Dembele.

The visitors would take the lead on the night and draw level on aggregate through Portuguese midfielder Vitinha in the 54th minute. The Catalans would then lose manager Xavi Hernandez after he was sent to the stands in the 57th minute for an outburst on the sidelines.

The Champions League tie was decided by a brace from World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe after the Spanish manager's dismissal. The first came in the 61st minute from the penalty spot as the Frenchman PSG the lead on aggregate for the first time on the night.

The Parisian's record goalscorer settled the tie in the 89th minute after the ball fell to him after a woeful clearance by Joules Kounde in the Barcelona box. The result sees Xavi's side knocked out of not only this season's UEFA Champions League but the newly expanded FIFA Club World Cup as well.

Barcelona boss Xavi slams refereeing in Champions League exit to Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez was left fuming by the refereeing on display during his side's 4-1 Champions League home loss to Paris Saint-Germain. The Catalan side took the lead early in the first half but had the game turned on its head after Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo was sent off in the 29th minute.

Speaking to Eurosport (via TNT Sports), the Barcelona boss said:

"We are leaving upset, furious because I think that play defines the tie. When we played 11 against 11, I believe we were well-positioned defensively. There's another tie from that play onwards. It was too much to show a red card in that play."

The Spanish icon added:

"It's not good for football to be left with 10 players, and there's another game there. I like to play 11 against 11 all the minutes. We know there are expulsions in football, but this one is unnecessary."

