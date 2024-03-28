Barcelona superstar close to first-team return after injury, spotted in training session ahead of Las Palmas clash

Barcelona midfielder Pedri is reportedly close to a first-team return after he attended a training session ahead of the Las Palmas La Liga clash on Saturday (March 30).

Pedri, 21, is widely regarded as a generational talent and one of the best young midfielders in the game. A key player in Xavi's first XI, the talented Spaniard has contributed two goals and four assists in 24 games across competitions this season.

However, Pedri has been beset by injuries, missing games at the start of the season due to a hamstring issue. He hasn't been in action for a month following another setback, but as per Barca Blaugranes, the 21-year-old is not too far away from a return, as he trained with his teammates this week.

Whether he makes the Barca squad for the Las Palmas game remains to be seen, but the midfielder's potential availability should be great news for Xavi, especially after the final international break of the season.

The outgoing Barca boss will finally have a near healthy contingent available as the business end of the season beckons.

What's next for Barcelona after Las Palmas game?

FC Barcelona

Barcelona are having an underwhelming season after a bright start. The reigning La Liga leaders are eight points behind leaders Real Madrid with nine games remaining.

Having lost in the Supercopa Espana final to Los Blancos, the Blaugrana lost to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. However, following a 5-3 home defeat to Villarreal in January in the league, Xavi's side are unbeaten in 10 games across competitions, winning seven.

Interestingly, that defeat led to Xavi to announce his departure from the club at the end of the season.

After hosting Las Palmas in La Liga this weekend, the Blaugrana travel to PSG on April 10 for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. Having topped their group, Xavi's side saw off Napoli in the Round of 16 to reach the last-eight.